Global reality television superstar Kim Kardashian has officially broken her silence following the devastating passing of her beloved maternal grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, at the age of 91.

The heartbreaking news of the matriarch’s death was originally confirmed on Thursday, July 16, by Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, who shared an incredibly emotional social media post stating that her heart had been 'broken into a million pieces.' Shortly after Jenner’s announcement, Kim took to her own social media platforms to pay a deeply personal, touching tribute to the woman she lovingly described as her 'forever twin.'

Sharing a nostalgic carousel of photos capturing precious moments with her grandmother over the decades, the 45-year-old SKIMS founder expressed her immense grief while celebrating MJ's profound, lasting impact on the entire family.

"My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin," Kim wrote in the emotional dedication.

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Kris Jenner confirmed the sad news of her mom MJ's death on Thursday (Instagram/@KrisJenner)

"You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.

"You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since."

Beyond teaching her the fundamentals of business, Kim heavily emphasized that MJ served as her ultimate safe haven throughout her highly publicized, chaotic life in the global spotlight.

"You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place," the reality icon continued. "You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you're at peace now."

While the tribute was deeply somber, Kim managed to inject a touch of the family's trademark humor into her post. She jokingly teased her grandmother about how she would spend her time in the afterlife.





"I know you're in heaven looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use," Kim added lightheartedly.

"Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!"

The beloved matriarch, who famously survived multiple battles with cancer throughout her life, was a staple of pop culture, making numerous memorable cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu's The Kardashians.

As millions of fans flood social media with condolences, the family has requested privacy during this incredibly difficult period of mourning.