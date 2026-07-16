Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed the unexpected way she learned Argentina had won a crucial World Cup match, despite attending a wedding where phones were completely banned.

The 30-year-old actress, who is British-Argentine, was a guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3.

That same night, Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time during the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in a match played at Miami Stadium in Florida.

With cellphones banned at the star-studded celebration, Taylor-Joy had no way of following the score herself, that is, until a waiter working the event recognized her and quietly passed along the result.

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How did Anya Taylor-Joy find out about the Argentina score?

Speaking to promote her new Apple TV crime drama Lucky, Taylor-Joy took part in LADbible's Swipe Stuff, a rapid-fire reaction game, during which she opened up about missing Lionel Messi's appearance in the match.

She explained that a waiter at the wedding stepped in to break the news.

"I was actually in a phone-free event recently, and somebody that was working the tables, a waiter, came up to me and was like, 'Just so you know, Argentina's just won,'" Taylor-Joy said. "Then I was like, 'Yes!'"

She went on to credit the Argentine forward for the win, adding, "So, thank you, Messi! Thank you for making our country so proud."

Who else attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Taylor-Joy was far from the only famous face at the ceremony. She was photographed alongside Kesha, with the pair coordinating in matching black gowns for the occasion.

The wedding reportedly drew an estimated 1,000 guests in total, among them Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper and Dakota Johnson.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while music legends including Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney performed during the reception, adding to what was already shaping up to be one of the most star-studded weddings in recent memory.

For Taylor-Joy, the timing meant balancing two major moments, celebrating one of her friends' biggest days while also keeping tabs, however indirectly, on her national team's progress in the tournament.

Her reaction suggested the Argentina win was very much on her mind despite the wedding's strict no-phones policy.

Lucky, the project Taylor-Joy was promoting during her LADbible appearance, is now streaming on Apple TV, with its first two episodes already available. New episodes are set to release weekly on Wednesdays through August 19.