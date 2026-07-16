Kesha has revealed how she's ended up with jars of human teeth dotted around the house, joking about the reason she keeps them on display.

Off the back of the confession she's 'mostly' celibate, it's probably not a surprise Kesha isn't that fussed about men coming anywhere near her, although there's slightly more of a story to the teeth on display around her house.

On Wednesday (July 15), the singer-songwriter appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast and she told co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers she's somehow ended up 'collecting teeth'.

And no, before you ask, Kesha is not the actual tooth fairy.

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The 'Your Love is My Drug' singer revealed her teeth collection actually started when she 'became obsessed with [her] fans'.

Kesha, the tooth fairy? (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

She revealed: "Someone was like, 'My child lost their teeth,' and I was like, 'Can I have them?' I made a necklace, an earring and then a belt and then a crown. The crown's wild."

And why she's kept it up? Well, Kesha joked: "Then I just started collecting them because it kind of freaks out straight men. I put them by the door... I collect human teeth.

"I just started putting them all over my home... In little jars."

Whether she's joking or not, who knows, but Kesha raises a valid point when questioning what you actually do with the teeth you collect when pretending to be the tooth fairy for your kids.

She asked: "And where are they.. Do you flush them down the toilet? Where are they going?"

She joked it's to scare off straight men (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

When the hosts echoed a similar question, Kesha jokingly responded: "Give them to me...

"Can I actually have your teeth, please? It's not a drill, not a joke. I am a pop star and I need your teeth."

And it's not taken long for fans of the singer to weigh in.

One X user commented: "kesha collecting teeth is peak pop star energy. merch idea: Teeth Collector vinyl with a mystery molar in each pre order box. would she prefer wisdom teeth or baby teeth tho, asking for a friend."

"I’m a pop star, give me your teeth’ is the most Kesha sentence ever uttered and I’m obsessed. Next album drop: Teeth Collector featuring a featuring a scream sample from her dentist," another added.

A third resolved: "Wait, Kesha collecting teeth for fun is actually real? lmao If any other pop star asked for my teeth, I'd be terrified, but since it's Kesha, it somehow makes perfect sense."