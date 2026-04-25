Meghan Trainor has explained why she decided to have a boob job, while discussing the years of body shaming she has been subjected to since she first entered the spotlight as a teenager.

Trainor, 32, first shot to fame at the age of 19 with her hit track, 'All About That Bass', which was released in 2014. Despite the success of the song, Trainor was heavily criticised at the time over the lyrics, 'I’m bringing booty back; go ahead and tell them skinny bitches that' and accused of 'skinny shaming' over the line.

Speaking to The i Paper about the online criticism she received, she explained: “I didn’t love everyone talking about my body, and having me talk about how I feel about people’s bodies.

“I was like… ‘These are my insecurities, I wish [the self-confident lyrics were] my thoughts.’"

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Trainor explained why she decided to have a boob job (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Fast forward to the last few years and Trainor has been under the spotlight once again, this time due to her weight loss, and having breast augmentation.

Explaining how she also received hate after getting a boob job following having her three children, Trainor revealed she's never felt better after the surgery.

“I got a boob job because these empty boobies after children were heartbreaking to me. I didn’t like duct taping them to my shoulders – so quick implants for me – and I never felt better," she added.

“... My therapist helps me a lot. She’s like, ‘You give these strangers a lot of power – why?’ And I’m like, ‘Ew, I don’t like that.’”

Trainor in 2014 (Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

After her pregnancy with second child Barry, Trainor was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and told she had elevated thyroid peroxidase (TPO) antibodies.

Following the health concerns, Trainor decided to cut out gluten, dairy and alcohol, hired a personal trainer and starting taking the weight loss drug, Mounjaro.

In the last five years, she's lost 60 pounds, but has been heavily criticised online, with fans accusing her of contradicting the body positive message from her breakout track.

“Like, all my comments were just evil, attacking me," Trainor previously told Extra.

“I started posting pictures of myself recently, just like I always did.

“But for some reason a flame went off, and everyone got mad. Just like, ‘Ew, I don't recognize you, you're just a walking nose.’ Just crazy stuff, like mean.”

She added to Entertainment Tonight: “I'm taking care of myself. I have to find a way to not be affected by that.”