It was an eventual night at Madison Square Garden last night, as the Knicks took on the Spurs in the Game 3 NBA Finals. The tense match was broken up by an epic performance from Cardi B during halftime.

However, ex basketball player Charles Barkley has divided fans with his comment about the mom of four as she took to the stage.

During the interval, a clip of Cardi B's performance was shown by ESPN, as Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley discussed the ongoings of the game.

As the clip was shown, Johnson laughed: “We’ve been competing with Cardi B here!”

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“I don’t know about B’s!” Barkley replied. “They might be Cardi D's... I'm pretty sure those aren't B's.

Cardi B performed during the halftime show (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

“She’s got the wrong initials!”

The table burst into laughter - as did some on social media. However, others weren’t best impressed.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan penned: “Bro, is on fire with them jokes.”

A second penned: “Only Chuck can say something that wild and still be loved for it.”

However, others called out the star for his ‘rude’ comments, with one writing: “The man is a grown adult on national television reducing a performer to her body like it’s 1995. It’s not funny, it’s not clever, it’s just sad.”

Shaq O’Neal also had something to say. After the clip of Cardi, a tweet from a fan was shown on screen, which read: “SHAQ is glued to CARDI B!! CHILLL [laughing emojis] focus Shaq!!”

O’Neal then responded: “I sure am!”

Charles divided opinion with his comments (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

It wasn’t the rapper’s dress that gained the most attention - it was actually her bag.

In between performances, Cardi sat alongside her 4-year-old son Wave, to watch the game court-side - holding onto her Chanel 25 leopard print minibag.

It wasn’t the gorgeous design that attracted attention though - it was the fact she had ‘bypassed the rules’ but getting the bag into the stadium in the first place.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the stadium would be tightening security due to the arrival of Trump. NBA fans were told to arrive at the venue 2 hours before tip-off, and were told there was also a ‘strict no bag policy’.

However, it looked like Cardi managed to bypass the rules - and so she should after that epic halftime performance!