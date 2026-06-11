Charles Barkley dares network to fire him over inappropriate Cardi B comment about her breasts
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Charles Barkley dares network to fire him over inappropriate Cardi B comment about her breasts

The former basketball star questioned whether 'people can take a joke'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Topics: Cardi B, Celebrity, Sport, Basketball

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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