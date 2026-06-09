President Donald Trump seemed excited to attend the Knicks game - but he was caught having a doze on camera.

Lifelong Knicks fan Trump didn't seem to have a good night at the Game 3 finals against the San Antonio Spurs. For starters, his beloved Knicks' 13-game playoff winning streak came to an end.

Next, the President was loudly booed at Madison Square Garden shortly after his arrival during his first live Knicks game in years.

And lastly, it didn't look like the 79-year-old was having fun, as he was spotted dozing off! Footage which has been circulating online shows the President seemingly 'getting some shut eye' while in a private box with Kai Trump, as he was invited by Knicks owner James Dolan.

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Trump could be seen clasping his hands as he appears to blink incredibly slowly, before reopening his eyes and looking around shortly after.

Trump wasn't as thrilled as other basketball fans (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Fans weren't happy with Trump's actions, after extra security measures were put in place due to his attendance.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one penned: "Shuts down city blocks, makes everyone wait extra hours, and then sleeps during the game."

Activist Amy Siskind penned: “OMG, after ALL THAT, Trump is sleeping at the Knicks game!”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Knicks were encouraging their fans to arrive at Madison Square Garden ‘at least two hours before tip off’ due to enhanced security.

They also announced that there would be a strict ‘no bags policy’ as well as “TSA-style screening procedures”.

It came after Trump seemingly 'trolled' fans who were speaking about high ticket prices to watch the game.

“It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. That’s the way life goes… If the team wasn’t a big success, tickets would go very easily… but that’s the way life is,” he told reporters after it was announced tickets were over $8000.

Trump seemingly fell asleep during a cabinet meeting in December (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It's not the first time he's appeared to get some shut eye, with Trump being branded the 'commander in sleep' as he appeared to fall asleep in a cabinet meeting last December.

In the meeting, which ran for over 2 hours, Trump appeared to nod off, with his eyes visibly drooping as his cabinet spoke about their accomplishments for the year.

However, at the time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was "listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting,” she said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.