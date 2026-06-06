Donald Trump has brutally trolled fans who have been priced out of attending the highly anticipated NBA finals on Monday, June 8 after declaring they can simply ‘watch it on television’.

The President himself intends to be present at Madison Square Gardens for the finals, but appeared to show very little sympathy for anyone who couldn’t secure a ticket, even despite their astronomic price tags.

After being informed that the get-in price of Game 3 was over $8000, Trump bluntly doubled down on his opinion that fans who couldn’t afford tickets should tune in at home.

“It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. That’s the way life goes… If the team wasn’t a big success, tickets would go very easily… but that’s the way life is,” he told reporters.

Advert

As of Friday, the cost of tickets had climbed even higher, with the cheapest available ticket according to SeatGeek already having hit $10,539.

Trump suggested fans should be content to watch the game at home (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Yet while Trump appeared to show little sympathy, New York’s mayor Zohran Mamdani had a far more measured approach when he was asked about the skyrocketing costs of tickets to the Knicks playoff, even going so far as to cheekily blame the problem on former Knicks nemesis Trae Young during their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Young’s former team.

“I do wish, however, that all of these tickets were far more affordably priced,” he told the press back in April. “When the Knicks do well, you feel it across this whole city, and it’s not just for those who can afford to go to these games.”

He also briefly touched on Trump’s attendance at the game, as he commented: “I will be in a very different section of the stadium,” according to NBC4, he then added, “I think we look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited for the Knicks to have the chance to win that championship.”

Zohran Mamdani also previously weighed in on rising ticket costs (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It isn’t just rising NBA ticket prices that have been causing ire among fans either, as tickets to this Summer’s sporting event of the year the FIFA World Cup has been an even bigger headache for soccer fans trying to get in on the action.

Spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico for this year’s tournament, the first game in New Jersey takes place June 13 when Brazil faces Morocco.

But if you thought $8000 was steep for Knicks tickets, you may be even more horrified to learn that FIFA tickets have been going for over $13,000 a piece.

While far too expensive for most mere mortals, even Trump himself conceded he wouldn’t pay such an astronomic amount.

“I did not know that number,” Trump told the New York Post earlier this year. “I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn’t pay it either, to be honest with you.”

He added: “If people from Queens and Brooklyn and all of the people that love Donald Trump can’t go, I would be disappointed, but, you know, at the same time, it’s an amazing success. I would like to be able to have the people that voted for me to be able to go.”