A Tiktoker has shown the 'craziest security he's ever seen' outside MSG as President Trump is set to attend the Knicks’ NBA finals game this evening (June 8).

During his 2024 election campaign and his second term as president, Trump has suffered three assassination attempts, the most recent occurring at the White House Correspondents' dinner in April.

And with shocking footage from the dinner showcasing how the gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was able to gain access with a fatal weapon, it's no surprise that security will be stepped up surrounding events that the president attends in the future.

Trump is expected to attend the Knicks’ NBA finals game this evening (June 8) at Madison Square Garden (MSG), marking the first time since 1999 that the finals have been hosted at the iconic venue.

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But given that the president is in attendance, a strict no-bag policy will be in place for fans, as well as 'TSA-style screening procedures' upon arrival.

It's not the first time the president has attended a high-profile sporting event. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on Friday (June 5): "There should be extra security for the President of the United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that.

"I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event."

Let’s take a lap around MSG and see what this security setup is like pic.twitter.com/0LlednFvS5 — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) June 8, 2026





And a Tiktoker has showcased just how seriously security for the event is being taken, after claiming there is currently a 60ft cage around MSG.

"There is already Secret Service within the building, I have seen three or four of them already," he noted.

The content creator, who goes by @GfedGoCrazy, said that fans are being asked to show up 'two hours early' to the game, and that there is only one obvious point that they will enter in from.

But despite the huge security measures in place, he added that only 25 percent of the building is covered by police 'for now'.

There is a large security presence outside MSG ahead of the Finals game. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

And while many will be fearful of the president attending such a high-profile sporting event, it's not the first time he has done so.

During his second term, he has already successfully and safely attended the 2025 Super Bowl, Daytona 500 and Ryder Cup.

Trump's appearance at the Knicks' NBA finals game led to the New York Police Department and Secret Service canceling a watch party outside MSG, due to further security concerns.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference: "We are looking forward to bringing back watch parties for Game 4.

"But I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and they understand that that generally means lockdowns of areas and that's what you're going to see tonight at the Garden."