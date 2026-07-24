An expert has given an update on the $2,000 stimulus checks that President Donald Trump had previously promised.

These dividends, which were announced in July last year, have yet to come to fruition, and there have been a few questions about when that will happen.

The money to fund these dividends was supposed to come from the massive amounts of tariffs that President Trump had placed on imported goods.

In November, Trump explained how 'high-income people' would not be receiving any of this money. However, he failed to acknowledge how it would impact married couples or when exactly this payment could be expected.

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When pressed by The New York Times, Trump gave an estimated timeframe of 'towards the end of the year', but a promising update on these stimulus checks has come from an SSA expert on YouTube.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised these $2,000 stimulus checks (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Matt, known as Blind to Billionaire on YouTube, posted a video where he spoke about a potential timeframe for when people might expect these $2,000 checks, and it could be in conjunction with the passing of a bill.

He references the Reconciliation 3.0 bill that, according to Politico, House GOP are looking to progress that would fund federal operations and a budget framework that would allow for a $95 billion party-line package.

However, when it comes to the $2,000 stimulus checks, there have been 'multiple proposals' to do something similar as a possible means to source the stimulus income.

He said that while it would be hoped that the Reconciliation bill would be done around 'early-ish August', it likely won't be done by then, as the government workers will be on vacation. Instead, he said they tend to come back around mid-September, right after Labour Day (September 7), so they could 'get it done then,' with the midterm election being a possible priority to pass it.

"And remember, they need to get some more things done here before the end of the fiscal year, which is September 30th," the expert continues.

"The newest fiscal year begins October 1st, and we absolutely 100% know that they want to get things done by the midterm election, which is again early November."

The tariff income could be one other possible source for the stimulus checks (Getty stock images)

According to CNBC, US households had paid an average of $1,725 in tariff costs between February 2025 and January 2026.

However, applications for tariff refunds opened in April 2020, as ordered by the U.S. Court of International Trade following the Supreme Court's strike down of this economic policy, which resulted in many big companies, like Target and Walmart, already filing their requests with the potential to rake in millions.

Because of this, experts have suggested to CNBC that the proposal to give American families any tariff rebate checks is likely not possible.

"Even if tariffs were to return to prior levels and generate revenue for a broad stimulus program, there does not appear to be sufficient political support to move such a measure through Congress," Certified financial planner Stephen Kates told CNBC.

"The odds of this policy moving forward is now effectively zero."