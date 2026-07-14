Donald Trump has issued a scathing response to a new theory about his damaged Reflecting Pool, which he claims 'vandalism' led to the Lincoln Memorial feature being filled with algae and flaking paint.

The pool’s $14 million renovation has been a divisive topic for the nation after the Trump Administration commissioned the pool to be painted 'American flag blue' ahead of the 4th of July celebrations and USA's 250th anniversary just this month.

However, almost as soon as the work was finished, algae sprung up, turning the dark-blue lagoon into an almost neon green.

With no obvious explanation, several theories were rattled off to figure out what the cause was.

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There were thoughts that it could have been residual algae in the pipes, or the paint color trapping heat in the pool, which led the algae to flourish.

However, Trump blamed the damage to the pool on 'vandalism'.

But ABC’s news anchor, David Muir has a different theory, and the POTUS didn’t hold back when delivering his scathing rebuttal.

The Reflecting Pool has been experiencing problems (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

While Trump previously revealed the issues with the pool could lead to it needing to be drained, he called Muir’s reporting of the fact ‘fake news’.

This is allegedly because of the algae and ‘peeling paint’ are not the causes of needing to empty the water, and instead pointed to the ‘vandalism’ he has previously blamed as being the culprit.

Essentially, the POTUS believes a person or persons ‘slashed’ the waterproof pool paint with something sharp, and poured corrosive chemicals into the water, leading to the paint coming away from the pool’s surface.

He wrote on Truth Social: “ABC Fake News and its shaky anchor, David Muir, said that the Reflecting Pool was drained to address Peeling Paint (there is no paint, it was slashed with a knife, or box cutter, high grade colored waterproofing liner - it was VANDALISM!) and Algae Blooms (also caused by Vandals, but removed long ago!).”





He added: “In other words, the story was FAKE NEWS, but heavily slanted away from the real cause of the problem, Vandalism. It will be fixed soon, and better than ever. 60 monuments and fountains have been cleaned and fully renovated in D.C., and crime is at record lows! Washington has never looked better, or been safer! President DJT.”

While a lot of people in his comments have been supportive of his messaging and claim that vandals have been purposefully messing with the project, there have been a few public naysayers – even political ones.

ABC's David Muir's reporting has come under fire (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For example, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, wrote on X that there was never a problem in the first place.

He said: “Found an imaginary problem, said only they could fix it, didn’t listen to experts, hired buddies who grifted millions, failed miserably, bragged how great it went. The entire Trump presidency in a nutshell.”

UNILAD reached out to the White House and ABC for comment.