The Trump administration has chosen to fence off the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in light of the president threatening people with a lengthy prison sentence for apparently interfering with the water.

The White House has recently come out to claim that vandals actively participated in a plot to destroy the $14 million project, which saw the pool don a cracked seal, as well as algae issues in what was supposed to be a pool capable of being ‘nearly indestructible’.

Donald Trump revealed just yesterday (June 23) on Truth Social that ‘pro-algae’ activists had been caught dumping fertilizer into the pool and cutting a 350-foot slash into its underwater surface which led to six arrests and seven citations.

However, the administration had been reported as having used hydrogen peroxide to fix initial discoloration, right before the ‘American Flag Blue’ painted bottom began to peel.

Advert

The chemical solution, whilst used to whiten teeth and remove stains, is also known as a paint stripping aid.

The POTUS has threatened vandals with prison (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But the POTUS claims the pool problems are the work of criminals, who he said could be imprisoned for a decade if found guilty of messing with the water.

“It was purposefully and criminally done, and somebody had to work very hard, probably in the dark of night, to create such a condition,” the president wrote. “Likewise, the small area at the bottom of the Pool was cut and powerfully lifted off the surface leaving very jagged, uneven edges.”

He penned: "Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!

"It has been given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!).

"Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!"

In light of the news, TMZ posted footage of workers appearing to fence off the pool, but apparently, this had been planned all along.

The pool had just been renovated (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“The Reflecting Pool was always set to be fenced off ahead of the 4th of July,” the Department of the Interior told The Independent. “As in years prior, one of the launch pads for the fireworks is around the pool so fencing is put up to ensure public safety. With the increase in vandalism by leftist activists, the fencing is going up earlier than originally planned to ensure no more damage is done to this historic site.”

In light of the allegations made against apparent vandals, pool service companies said the Reflecting Pool’s new color elevated the water’s temperature, which created a better environment for the algae to grow.

As for the hydrogen peroxide debate, The Interior Department said the treatment is milder than chlorine and boasts no harmful side effects to marine life or to the environment.

But not everyone agrees.

“Fun Fact: hydrogen peroxide is used as a paint remover,” The Lincoln Project posted on X alongside a video that appeared to show large chips of paint floating around the refurbished pool.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.