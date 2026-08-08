22-year-old given year to live after stomach ache turned out to be extremely rare cancer
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22-year-old given year to live after stomach ache turned out to be extremely rare cancer

A poker dealer’s trip to the bathroom turned into a diagnosis so rare doctors say fewer than ten people in the UK share it

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: UK News, Health, Cancer, GoFundMe

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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