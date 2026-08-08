Lindsay Clancy’s psychiatrists testify they saw no signs of psychosis before children’s deaths
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Lindsay Clancy’s psychiatrists testify they saw no signs of psychosis before children’s deaths

Evidence from two doctors comes as her defense argues severe mental illness played a role

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Mental Health, True crime, Parenting

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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