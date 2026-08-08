Woman sues Yankee Stadium for $10,000,000 after being struck by player's bat

A woman is claiming to have been left with a brain injury after being struck by José Ramírez's flying bat during a baseball game.

On June 2, Stephanie Duluc says she was hit by Ramírez's baseball bat during the Cleveland Guardians' game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Duluc, 37, received seats behind home plate, attending as a guest with her employer, ABC News reports. Then the Guardians player lost control of his bat and it went flying into the crowd.

The bat struck Duluc on the head and hands in a moment that was captured on live TV.

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After the incident the camera panned round to show everyone's concerned faces, Ramírez included.

Duluc was knocked down by the bat but was eventually able to get back to her feet.

Yankee Stadium is facing a $10,000,000 lawsuit (Getty Stock Image)

On August 1, Duluc filed a complaint against Yankee Stadium and is suing for $10,000,000.

The suit alleges that Duluc's inury was due to negligence regarding the height of the netting.

Per the suit, she says the protective netting in front of the section where she was sitting is significantly lower than in other parts of the stadium, CBS News states.

The filing also claims that the bat hit her 'with such force that it knocked her from her seat and violently threw her to the ground, causing her to sustain severe and permanent injuries'.

See the shocking moment she was struck here:

Duluc works as a professional healthcare executive and says that she has been unable to return to work because of the traumatic brain injury, concussion, and neck injury she sustained.

As a result of her being unable to work, Duluc is seeking compensatory damages for her injuries, medical expenses, lost job wages and more.

Duluc may face issues getting damages for the June 2 incident because of America's 'Baseball Rule'.

The doctrine typically exempts teams and owners from liability over foul ball, bat or other similar injuries, and suggests that spectators have some responsibility of protecting themselves.

However, Duluc allegations about the stadium's netting may be a workaround for this.

Duluc made a TV appearance two weeks before filing the suit (PIX11)

Two weeks before filing the suit, Duluc appeared on n PIX11’s Monica Makes It Happen to discuss a recent event sponsored by her company at Fordham University.

While she appeared to be fit enough to work on the TV segment, her lawyer Jon L. Norinsberg insists that the appearance does not contradict her injury claims.

Norinsberg said, per New York Post: "Ms. Duluc continues to suffer significant residual deficits from her traumatic brain injury, including persistent headaches, sensitivity to light, balance issues, and other cognitive impairments."

He added: "A brief television appearance does not mean she has recovered or is capable of performing her professional duties on a sustained basis."

UNILAD have approached the Yankees for comment on Duluc's suit and her allegations.