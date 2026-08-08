Woman sues Yankee Stadium for $10,000,000 after being struck by player's bat
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Woman sues Yankee Stadium for $10,000,000 after being struck by player's bat

37-year-old Stephanie Duluc is suing the New York baseball team following the June 2 incident

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: PIX11

Topics: Baseball, New York, US News, Money

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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