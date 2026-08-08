Jill Biden admits she doesn’t think America will have a woman president in her lifetime

Jill Biden has admitted she does not expect to see a woman become president of the United States during her lifetime.

The former first lady, now 75, was asked about the prospect during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, as the conversation turned to the country’s long wait to elect a woman to the White House.

America has had women serve as vice president, run major presidential campaigns, and secure nominations from a major party, but the top job has remained out of reach.

Biden, who spent four years in the White House whilst her husband Joe was president, has previously campaigned alongside some of the most prominent women in Democratic politics.

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With all that in mind, her latest comments suggest she is far less confident about seeing that final barrier broken than she once was.

Jill Biden supported her husband as first lady throughout Joe Biden’s presidency (Pool/Pool/Getty Images)

Her pessimism appears to stem from the 2024 election, when she believed Kamala Harris was on course to win.

Asked whether she thought they would ever see a woman president, as noted by People, Jill replied: “In my lifetime. I’m 75. I feel like probably not in my lifetime, Kelly, but maybe in yours.”

She then explained just how strongly she had expected Harris to make history after replacing Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

She continued: “I really did think last time that Kamala was gonna win. I was out on the campaign trail for her,

“I saw the excitement, I saw the crowds, I saw [it] at the convention. I saw all the energy, and I thought, ‘Finally, we’re going to have a woman president.’ And I must tell you, I was shocked... the morning after when I got up at 5:00 in the morning to feed Willow and get ready for the day, and I found out that she had lost. Shocked.”

Harris became the Democratic nominee after Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign in July 2024, following intense pressure after his debate performance against Donald Trump.

She ultimately lost the election to Trump, although talk of another possible White House run has continued.

Harris, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are among the Democratic women whose names have been discussed as candidates to potentially stand in the 2028 presidential election.

Harris insists America is ready to elect its first woman president, whilst Pelosi pushed back against naysayers (MANDEL NGAN/Contributor/Getty Images)

Jill is also not the only former first lady to express doubts about America electing a woman. Noted by Fox News, Michelle Obama previously told an audience that the country ‘ain’t ready’ after Harris’ defeat, prompting disagreement from other high-profile Democrats.

Harris herself rejected that idea in an interview with The New York Times in December 2025, saying: “I do believe the country is ready.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also pushed back when asked about Obama’s comments, questioning why a woman should be considered unable to serve as commander-in-chief.

She said: "Well, I hope — I mean, I respect her and I know that view is one that we all are saddened by, but we — I think we have to change. The fact is that I‘ve heard every excuse in the book, you know, like, 'I‘m not sure a woman could be commander-in-chief.' Well, why not?" she asked.

"'Well, I served in the military.' Well, OK. And so? So do women serve in the military."