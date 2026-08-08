Jill Biden admits she doesn’t think America will have a woman president in her lifetime
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Jill Biden admits she doesn’t think America will have a woman president in her lifetime

Kamala Harris’ 2024 defeat changed how Jill Biden sees America’s political future

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: AUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Kamala Harris, US News, Joe Biden, Politics

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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