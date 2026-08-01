Kamala Harris 'snubs' Joe Biden when asked who she thought was the most effective president in history
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Kamala Harris 'snubs' Joe Biden when asked who she thought was the most effective president in history

The former vice president has previously spoken about having a 'complicated' relationship with Biden

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, US News, Politics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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