Kamala Harris 'snubs' Joe Biden when asked who she thought was the most effective president in history

Former Vice President Kamala Harris awkwardly 'snubbed' Joe Biden when she was asked about the 'most effective presidents in American history' on Friday (July 31).

Harris was of course Biden's deputy during the 46th POTUS time in the White House, and was the Democratic nomination in 2024 after Biden dropped out of the running.

While Harris has previously described Biden as a 'friend', his name did not come to mind when she was asked about the 'most effective' US presidents during her appearance at the National Urban League Conference in Nashville this week.

Harris named Franklin Roosevelt as her top choice, before telling NUL President Marc Morial: "It was, of course, his three terms in office and of course the role of his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt, and you know he did some good things. In fact, it was he who talked about the expansion of the Supreme Court and then he got ferocious blowback for that.

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"He did good, Social Security it was, you know, when I think about what he did in terms of investing in the people during dire times and talking about the role and responsibility of government that it should not just be about the benevolence of community organizations or or or just interpersonal relationships that the government has a role."

Kamala Harris failed to mention Joe Biden when she was asked about 'most effective presidents' (Kent NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

The former vice president added: "I think that he was a very important president. He, he appreciated that government has in my mind three essential functions, which is public health, public safety and public education."

To round off her top three 'most effective presidents', Harris named John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

"Given more time to think about it, I credit Kennedy, of course, in terms of what he laid the groundwork for and then Johnson followed up on around having the ability," she added.

The former Democratic Party presidential nomination also mentioned Barack Obama, as she praised the 44th POTUS for his work in healthcare in particular.

Harris has previously opened up on her 'complicated relationship' with Biden following a phone call she had from the then-president as she prepared for a TV debate with Donald Trump in 2024.

Kamala Harris has previously spoken about her time in government with Joe Biden (Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast last year, Harris recalled Biden telling her in the call just moments before the debate that 'a group of people' were speaking poorly of her in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

"I was so sure it [the phone call] was to buck me up and (say) ‘go get ‘em’. When I hung up the phone I was just – it was unbelievable, and I was – yes I was angry, and deeply disappointed. It was so unnecessary," Harris said on the podcast.

She continued: "My takeaway is his motivation was all about himself. It wasn’t about my performance at the debate."

Despite that, Harris said that she still saw Biden as a friend.

"I have a great deal of affection for him, and there were times, that I’ve been quite candid about, where he greatly disappointed me and, frankly, angered me," the former vice president added on the podcast.