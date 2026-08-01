Savannah Guthrie has spoken out after the FBI released details of a ransom note claiming her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was allegedly abducted six months ago, is dead.

The NBC News presenter has broken her silence after the Pima County Sheriff's Department, together with the FBI, released two ransom notes in connection with her elderly mother's disappearance on January 31.

In the second ransom note, which was sent on February 6, the unknown writer, who officials believe was holding Nancy captive, said: "We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition.

"We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related.

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"She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."

Savannah, 54, has now released a statement on behalf of her family, coupled with a picture of the missing mom-of-three.

Savannah has broken her silence on behalf of the Guthrie family. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Savannah's statement in full, as per her Instagram:

"This is our beautiful Mom," she wrote.

"Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since.

"Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on - because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake - our hearts are in ruins. Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me - we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her."

The news anchor admitted that there is a 'hole' now inside their family that can 'never be filled'.

She wrote: "And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.

"We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual - perhaps with someone they deeply love. Perhaps they are afraid to come forward.

Savannah said anyone who knows what happened to her mother should come forward, insisting there 'is a way out'.

"Tell what you know," she urged, "You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing."

Yesterday (July 31) marked six months since the disappearance of her mom. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Highlighting the extent of their grief, she continued: "We are real people, facing real grief, doing the best we can, and counting our many blessings along the way - most especially the prayers and love from good people, which we feel deeply. We need your prayers, we need your kindness. We need the good to be stronger than the evil. If you are following this story for entertainment or for profit, you are not on her side - you are part of the harm perpetrated against her."

Her statement concluded: "We will never stop looking for answers - and we will never stop looking for the light. We will always be hoping and praying and believing in the best of our world - in spite of circumstance. This is what our faith makes possible.

"Please. Bring her home."

Authorities stated that both notes include 'distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology', which they hope could point them in the direction of bringing a suspect into custody.

Her body is yet to be located.

UNILAD has reached out to Savannah Guthrie's representatives and the Pima County Sheriff's Department for comment.

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

January 31 - Nancy’s last appearance

Nancy Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie Guthrie’s house for dinner at around 5:32 pm.

She was dropped home by her family a few hours later.

Her garage door opened at approximately 9:48pm and closed at 9:50pm, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

“It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed,” he added.

February 1 - Nancy reported missing

Nancy’s doorbell camera is disconnected at 1:47am and the software detected movement around 25 minutes later.

At 2:28am, the 84-year-old’s pacemaker app is disconnected from her cellphone.

After Nancy’s friend notified her family that she missed church, they checked on her home at 11:56am and discovered she was missing.

They notified 911 at 12:03pm, and police arrived at 12:15pm.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 (Pima County Sheriff's Department/X)

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 (Pima County Sheriff's Department/X)

February 2 - ‘I believe she was abducted’

Sheriff Nanos told CBS News he believed Guthrie was ‘abducted’ in the middle of the night.

“She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly,” he added.

February 3 - Alleged ransom notes

Several media outlets reported receiving ‘ransom notes’ which allegedly demanded a large sum of Bitcoin to be sent for Nancy’s release.

Nanos said they were looking into the ‘possible ransom note(s)’ and confirmed the blood found on the porch of Nancy's property was also hers.

February 4 - Savannah Guthrie speaks out

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, shared an emotional video on Instagram, pleading for their mother’s return.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her.”

Savannah and her siblings have spoken out several times (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

Savannah and her siblings have spoken out several times (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 5 - FBI reward

The FBI announced a $50,000 reward ‘for information leading to the recovery’ of Nancy.

Camron Guthrie posted another video, saying: “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you.”

February 6 - ‘New message’

Authorities said they were ‘aware of a new message’ which was sent to CBS News' Tucson affiliate KOLD.

The sheriff's department said investigators were ‘conducting follow-up’ at Nancy’s home and ‘surrounding areas’.

February 7 - ‘We will pay’

Nancy’s children posted a video to social media in which Savannah appeared to address the alleged abductor.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” she said, before adding: “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Authorities were seen leaving Annie’s home with a bag after 10:30 pm. As per PEOPLE, one official was reportedly seen wearing blue gloves.

February 10 - New images of armed suspect released

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, they show ‘an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance’.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Savannah wrote: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

Authorities announced that they had detained a man for questioning ‘during a traffic stop’; however, he was released the following day.

The FBI shared the surveillance footage (FBI Director Kash/X)

The FBI shared the surveillance footage (FBI Director Kash/X)

February 12 - First description of suspect shared

The FBI said: “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

It also increased the reward to $100,000.

February 15 - Glove discovered

A glove discovered near Nancy’s property appeared to match those worn by the suspect seen on the doorbell camera, the FBI said. It was one of ‘approximately’ 16 collected by authorities.

However, later tests found that it did not have any matches in the national DNA database.

February 16 - Guthrie family ‘cleared’ as suspects

“To be clear … the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Nanos said. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

February 24 - Guthrie family offer new reward

In addition to the FBI’s reward, the family announced a personal reward of up to $1 million.

“Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now,” Savannah said.

The family have offered a new reward (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

The family have offered a new reward (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 25 - Federal prosecutors and FBI visit Nancy's home

“Federal prosecutors traditionally work with all levels of law enforcement and have done so throughout this investigation,” said Timothy Courchaine, US Attorney for the District of Arizona.

March 2 - Savannah seen outside her mother's home

According to the Associated Press, the Today host was seen placing flowers at the property with her family.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” she penned on Instagram.

March 25 - Savannah gives first TV interview since her mother's disappearance

"It is unbearable, and to think of what she went through. I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now," Savannah told Today in a preview of the interview ahead of it airing in full.

"We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”

April 6 - Savannah returns to Today

Appearing emotional while speaking of her return to the show, Savannah thanked her colleagues for their support and asked for 'everybody’s prayers'.

June 22 - Alleged ransom note claims Nancy died

According to NBC News, a second note was sent to several news outlets days after her disappearance and claimed she died. It reportedly did not give details about the alleged death, nor did it request a payment for the return of her body.

June 23 - Savannah addresses alleged ransom note

Tearing up while on Today, she said: "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward.

"Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace."

July 1 - FBI speaks out on fake ransom notes

Following reports that three widely reported kidnap notes are likely fakes, the FBI's Phoenix office tweets: "The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation.

"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such."

July 2 - Man pleads guilty to faking random notes

Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device, admitting to calling and texting Guthrie's family.