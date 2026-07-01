FBI says Nancy Guthrie ransom notes were fake in latest kidnapping case update

All three notes sent to Nancy Guthrie's family following her alleged kidnapping are fake, an FBI official has told Reuters.

Savannah Guthrie's mother is believed to have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona earlier this year.

Authorities have since released doorbell footage from Nancy's home, which showed a man between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall with an average build, who investigators believe may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Recently, three notes allegedly related to Nancy's kidnapping were sent to news outlets.

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While police requested that the contents of the notes be kept secret, so as not to jeopardise their investigation, the first note reportedly demanded millions in bitcoin for Nancy's release.

The second note claimed Nancy had died accidentally and apologised to her family. The third note, sent to TMZ, was from an individual who claimed to have knowledge of the kidnappers' identities, and again demanded money in bitcoin for the information.

Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie (NBC)

But now, the FBI has confirmed they are fake.

"None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine," an FBI official told Reuters.

A second law enforcement source familiar with the situation confirmed that was the case as well.

UNILAD has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Following the release of what we know is now a fake ransom note, Savannah said while presenting the Today show: "I don’t have any comment on this story and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here.

"And so since I am I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people - to really to beg people - to come forward. Somebody knows something."

The TV presenter continued: "This is a new story today that is on your radar but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live everyday."

Nancy Guthrie went missing earlier this year (NBC)

Savannah went on to say their family are in 'agony and cannot be at peace'.

The Today host continued: "No matter how much I try to come out here everyday and smile and find that joy - and I will, I promise I will - this is the moment to tell you we need your help, we’re begging for your help and I’m not going to miss that opportunity."

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

January 31 - Nancy’s last appearance

Nancy Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie Guthrie’s house for dinner at around 5:32 pm.

She was dropped home by her family a few hours later.

Her garage door opened at approximately 9:48pm and closed at 9:50pm, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

“It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed,” he added.

February 1 - Nancy reported missing

Nancy’s doorbell camera is disconnected at 1:47am and the software detected movement around 25 minutes later.

At 2:28am, the 84-year-old’s pacemaker app is disconnected from her cellphone.

After Nancy’s friend notified her family that she missed church, they checked on her home at 11:56am and discovered she was missing.

They notified 911 at 12:03pm, and police arrived at 12:15pm.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 (Pima County Sheriff's Department/X)

February 2 - ‘I believe she was abducted’

Sheriff Nanos told CBS News he believed Guthrie was ‘abducted’ in the middle of the night.

“She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly,” he added.

February 3 - Alleged ransom notes

Several media outlets reported receiving ‘ransom notes’ which allegedly demanded a large sum of Bitcoin to be sent for Nancy’s release.

Nanos said they were looking into the ‘possible ransom note(s)’ and confirmed the blood found on the porch of Nancy's property was also hers.

February 4 - Savannah Guthrie speaks out

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, shared an emotional video on Instagram, pleading for their mother’s return.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her.”

Savannah and her siblings have spoken out several times (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 5 - FBI reward

The FBI announced a $50,000 reward ‘for information leading to the recovery’ of Nancy.

Camron Guthrie posted another video, saying: “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you.”

February 6 - ‘New message’

Authorities said they were ‘aware of a new message’ which was sent to CBS News' Tucson affiliate KOLD.

The sheriff's department said investigators were ‘conducting follow-up’ at Nancy’s home and ‘surrounding areas’.

February 7 - ‘We will pay’

Nancy’s children posted a video to social media in which Savannah appeared to address the alleged abductor.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” she said, before adding: “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Authorities were seen leaving Annie’s home with a bag after 10:30 pm. As per PEOPLE, one official was reportedly seen wearing blue gloves.

February 10 - New images of armed suspect released

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, they show ‘an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance’.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Savannah wrote: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

Authorities announced that they had detained a man for questioning ‘during a traffic stop’; however, he was released the following day.

The FBI shared the surveillance footage (FBI Director Kash/X)

February 12 - First description of suspect shared

The FBI said: “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

It also increased the reward to $100,000.

February 15 - Glove discovered

A glove discovered near Nancy’s property appeared to match those worn by the suspect seen on the doorbell camera, the FBI said. It was one of ‘approximately’ 16 collected by authorities.

However, later tests found that it did not have any matches in the national DNA database.

February 16 - Guthrie family ‘cleared’ as suspects

“To be clear … the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Nanos said. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

February 24 - Guthrie family offer new reward

In addition to the FBI’s reward, the family announced a personal reward of up to $1 million.

“Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now,” Savannah said.

The family have offered a new reward (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 25 - Federal prosecutors and FBI visit Nancy's home

“Federal prosecutors traditionally work with all levels of law enforcement and have done so throughout this investigation,” said Timothy Courchaine, US Attorney for the District of Arizona.

March 2 - Savannah seen outside her mother's home

According to the Associated Press, the Today host was seen placing flowers at the property with her family.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” she penned on Instagram.

March 25 - Savannah gives first TV interview since her mother's disappearance

"It is unbearable, and to think of what she went through. I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now," Savannah told Today in a preview of the interview ahead of it airing in full.

"We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”

April 6 - Savannah returns to Today

Appearing emotional while speaking of her return to the show, Savannah thanked her colleagues for their support and asked for 'everybody’s prayers'.

June 22 - It's revealed alleged ransom note claimed Nancy died

According to NBC News, a second note sent to several news outlets days after her disappearance and claimed she had died. It reportedly did not give details about the alleged death, nor did it request a payment for the return of her body.

June 23 - Savannah addresses alleged ransom note

Tearing up while on Today, she said: "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward.

"Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace."