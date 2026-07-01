FBI says Nancy Guthrie ransom notes were fake in latest kidnapping case update
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FBI says Nancy Guthrie ransom notes were fake in latest kidnapping case update

Nancy's children had offered to pay a ransom if the alleged kidnappers could prove she was alive

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones