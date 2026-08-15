Surrogate who defied biological parents’ wishes to abort baby had contract with massive monthly payments
Home>News>US News

Surrogate who defied biological parents’ wishes to abort baby had contract with massive monthly payments

She gave birth to the baby, who she called Gabriel, in Dallas on Wednesday (August 12)

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: NBCLA

Topics: US News, Health, Parenting

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: