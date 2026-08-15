Surrogate who defied biological parents’ wishes to abort baby had contract with massive monthly payments

A Texas surrogate who was being paid $6,000 a month to carry a couple's baby defied their request to terminate the pregnancy, but was set to receive thousands more in compensation.

McKenna West gave birth to baby Gabriel just days ago (August 12), after his biological parents requested to terminate her pregnancy on medical grounds.

The 28-year-old wanted to give the baby a chance at life, despite being diagnosed with a severe heart defect prior to his birth.

The infant has since been returned to his biological parents, Omar Ahmed and Nausheen Gilkar, while receiving life-saving NICU care.

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But following his birth, court records have been released detailing the jaw-dropping financial arrangement between the couple and their surrogate.

The Daily Mail revealed that West recieved a base rate of $6,000 a month for 10 months throughout the pregnancy, but the funds didn't stop there.

In the event of a C-section, the couple were expected to pay an extra $5,000, and if the pregnancy was terminated, another $2,000.

On top of this, West would be paid $500 for signing the contract, and would receive a $300 monthly living allowance.

The financial agreement between the two parties was reportedly stalled after West refused to terminate the pregnancy. (Live Action News)

The parents also agreed to cover the cost of any tests, examinations, or procedures she required - as well as any lost wages related to the pregnancy.

But the pay checks didn't end there.

She received another $3,000 once the pregnancy was confirmed as viable, and if she had been pregnant with more than one baby, an extra $10,000 per additional fetus.

What heart defect did the baby have?

During her 20-week ultrasound scan, doctors noted that baby Gabriel had hypoplastic left heart syndrome - a condition in which he left side of the heart is too small to pump blood effectively.

The diagnosis was life-threatening, and requires numerous surgeries.

And despite the parents' wishes to terminate the pregnancy, West refused.

She is now seeking custody of baby Gabriel. (YouTube/Megyn Kelly)

The 28-year-old is a single mom to her own two children, and has since sought custody of the baby following the parents request.

Who will receive custody of the child?

The legal battle is far from over.

The court documents noted that the biological parents 'ceased all payment to McKenna in May, following… [her] decision to decline the late-term abortion', and she is now seeking to establish parental rights to the baby.

However, Ahmed and Gilkar have argued the surrogacy contract makes them his legal parents.

Temporarily, a Texas court has restricted West's access to the baby, with a further hearing scheduled for August 25.

A friend of the mom-of-two has set up a GiveSendGo page for the 28-year-old, after noting she has 'sacrificed so much'.

They added: "She has lost the payments she was relying on and is now facing the possibility of being sued for all money paid to her – or on her behalf – since the beginning of her surrogacy journey."

A timeline of McKenna West’s surrogacy legal battle

February 2025

McKenna West, a nurse from Alaska, applies to be a surrogate for Worldwide Surrogacy in order to make extra income for her family.

August 2025

West signs a surrogacy agreement with Omar Ahmed and Nausheen Gilkar, from California. She says the contract she signed required her to undergo an abortion in the event of an ‘anomaly’.

Early 2026

After falling pregnant via IVF, West, Ahmed and Gilkar learn during West’s 20 week scan that the baby has hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) - a serious but survivable condition.

Legal filings from Ahmed and Gilkar’s lawyers read (via AP): “After heartbreaking consultations with medical providers and their own research about the suffering and quality of life HLHS babies endure, A.B. and C.D. (birth parents) made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy.

“It is undisputed that West initially agreed and that she herself made the initial appointment.”

But West tells Live Action News: “I knew that I didn't want to have to go through [an abortion]. I didn't want for this baby - for his life to be cut short.”

When she refuses to have an abortion, West says Ahmed and Gilkar threatened to sue her for $250,000 for breaching the surrogacy agreement.

July 20 2026

Ahmed and Gilkaer argue in legal filings that West ‘cut off all contact’ with them and ‘withdrew medical releases’ allowing them to have contact with her medical providers.

West flees to Texas, where abortion is illegal. Meanwhile, a court order in California affirms that Ahmed and Gilkar are the legal parents of the child. This also means they will have to pay for the child’s medical bills.

July 28 2026

An Alaskan Superior Court rejects a request to force West to relocate to California to give birth, but says that California has jurisdiction. A California court will decide where West gives birth and the medical team to treat her.

August 11 2026

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervenes with a court order that means UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Medical Center of Dallas must provide life-saving care to the baby, who he and West refer to as Gabriel.

The order prevents West from being forced to go to California while the case is considered.

However, the court also prevents West from making any medical decisions on behalf of the child, exercising any possession of the child, or representing herself as the child’s parent or guardian.

Ahmed and Gilkaer deny they ever intended to refuse treatment for the baby

August 12 2026

The baby is born in the morning in Texas two weeks early and immediately receives care for HLHS.

While West continues to refer to the baby as Gabriel, Ahmed and Gilkaer refer to the baby boy as Rumi in legal filings.

August 13 2026

Attorneys for both parties speak out. West’s attorney Lincoln Davis Wilson said West was not allowed to have any contact with the baby after the birth, but intends to pursue custody.

He told CBS: “We are working on challenging those orders of parentage because we think that Texas law makes a woman who gives birth [to] a child, the mother of the child.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed and Gilkaer’s attorney Lee Budner tells the outlet: "Our clients' son was born yesterday morning and he is now in their physical custody while he receives expert medical care at a tertiary care center.

"Thankfully, McKenna West's baseless attempt to interfere with his medical care has been soundly rejected by the courts."

August 25 2026

West is ordered to appear at a Texas court.