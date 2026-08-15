Simulation shows grim reality of what Ozempic actually does to your body once injected
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Simulation shows grim reality of what Ozempic actually does to your body once injected

Ozempic has exploded in popularity, but how does it actually work?

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: World News, Ozempic, Health

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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