Exactly what nicotine does to your body as expert reveals what's worse: smoking, vaping or nicotine patches
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Exactly what nicotine does to your body as expert reveals what's worse: smoking, vaping or nicotine patches

Nicotine has a very big impact on your body, and not just in tobacco form

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: US News, Health

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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