Audio reveals how close two American Airlines planes were from disaster after flight number mix-up

A quick-thinking air traffic controller calmly averted disaster after two American Airlines planes with the same callsign accidentally ended up on the same radio frequency while flying directly towards each other.

There are few things more terrifying than the thought of two planes flying straight towards each other - but that’s exactly what happened yesterday during a close call involving two American Airlines flights.

On August 14, while one aircraft flew in from Chicago, another had just departed Phoenix, but the two were heading towards the same area as they communicated with air traffic control.

The bizarre mix-up happened after bad weather delayed the Chicago flight, while a second aircraft was used for the Phoenix departure. Both were still assigned the number American 2482, creating a potentially dangerous communication problem for the controller handling them.

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And while the controller admitted that the situation could have been 'disastrous', he managed to somehow, extremely calmly, keep the aircrafts at separate altitudes, preventing a possible collision.

The controller noted that the quickly-unfolding situation could have been 'disastrous'. (Flight Radar)

Newly released audio reveals how the potentially dangerous encounter unfolded.

The controller can be heard addressing 'American 2482', initially asking the arriving aircraft to maintain an altitude of 10,000 feet.

He then realises there is another American 2482 in the area, this time a departing flight, and quickly tells the second aircraft to maintain 9,000 feet.

"Traffic one o'clock in 10 miles. Is your company, same callsign,” the controller tells the departing pilot, alerting them that another American Airlines aircraft is nearby.

Moments later, the situation becomes even more tense as the controller warns: "Traffic 12 o'clock in three miles is your company."

The departing pilot confirms they can see the other aircraft, while the arriving flight also reports having the other American 2482 in sight.

As per the terrifying audio, the controller then manages to separate the two aircraft by keeping them at different altitudes before allowing the flights to continue on their respective routes.

The air traffic controller acted swiftly to avoid collision. (Flight Radar)

Once the immediate danger had passed, the controller admitted just how unusual the situation had been.

"I've been working air traffic for 25 years. I've never seen two aircraft pretty much merge with the same callsign," he said.

The pilot added: "Same frequency and pointing right at each other. That's pretty crazy."

The controller agreed: “It could have been disastrous, but I'm glad it all worked out."

How did it happen?

Speaking to AP, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said the airline failed to realise that two planes with the same flight number would be in the air at the same time.

He said: "You can drop the ball and that shouldn’t happen, but it’s nice to see that the system is resilient and we have all the safeguards."

American Airlines release a statement

Launching an investigation into the matter, the airline wrote: "The diligence and professionalism of air traffic controllers and our pilots ensured required separation was always maintained and the issue was identified and addressed. Both flights continued safely and without incident."