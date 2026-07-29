Customers have been reminded of American Airlines' cancelation and delay policies after the FAA enforced a temporary halt of all planes, prompting delays.

The nationwide ground stop of American Airlines flights has since been lifted after a temporary halt on Tuesday evening (July 28).

But if your plane's delay or cancelation has seen your end up stranded in a city which isn't your final destination or miss your connecting flight, what could you expect?

Well, in the EU you're entitled to compensation, but the US and American Airlines flights have slightly different rules.

Advert

A brief nationwide ground stop of American Airlines flights took place on Tuesday, July 28 (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Why did the FAA order a nationwide ground stop on American Airlines flights?

On Tuesday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground halt of American Airlines flights due to an IT outage.

The order has since been lifted and flights allowed to resume, American Airlines issuing a statement which reads, as quoted by Fox Business: "A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Connectivity has been fully restored. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. We appreciate the efforts of our team to bring our systems back online so quickly and take care of our customers."

However, hundreds of flights were delayed. And it's prompted travelers to question their knowledge on what they're entitled to should their flight be delayed or canceled.

What can you do if your American Airlines flight is canceled or delayed? ( Rick Gershon/Getty Images)

What American Airlines customers could claim if their flight is delayed or canceled

American Airlines website details the specific circumstances which can lead to passengers being able to claim a refund for their plane ticket or even a hotel stay.

It explains if a flight is delayed or canceled and you subsequently miss your connection, the airline will 'rebook you on the next American Airlines flight with available seats at no additional cost'.

"If no American flights are available until the next day, and the disruption is caused by us, we’ll rebook you on one of our partner airlines with available seats at no additional cost. We’ll rebook you in your originally ticketed cabin or class with your original form of payment," it continues.

However, if your flight is delayed or canceled and 'you don't accept' the 'alternative arrangements' the airline provides or 'none were available' the 'remaining ticket value' will be 'refunded' alongside 'any optional fees according to our involuntary refunds policy'.

"Beyond that, we have no further contractual obligation," it notes.

But what about if the disruption is the airlines' 'fault' or 'you're diverted to another city'?

A nice hotel for the night? Don't mind if I do (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Well, in that case, and if passengers aren't boarded 'before 11:59pm local time on [passengers'] scheduled arrival day,' American Airlines will organize 'an overnight stay or cover the cost of an approved hotel with available rooms if you’re away from your city of residence'.

It notes an American Airlines agent 'may be able to help you find a hotel'.

Although, it's important to note you need 'written authorization from American Airlines' in order to be guaranteed a reimbursement for hotel expenses.

If you don't do this or the delay is beyond the airline's control, you'll have to cough up the cash for your hotel, meals and other expenses yourself.

How this differs from EU regulations

Unlike EU regulations, American Airlines - alongside all other US airlines, as per the US Department of Transportation's site - is not required to give customers 'cash compensation' 'when a cancelation results in passenger waiting for three hours or more from the scheduled departure time'.

And this is applicable for both controllable cancelations alongside controllable delays.

Neither is the airline required to give out a 'credit or travel voucher when cancelation results in passengers waiting for three hours or more from the scheduled departure time'.