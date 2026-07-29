Costco customers may be owed more than $500 following huge class action lawsuit
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Costco customers may be owed more than $500 following huge class action lawsuit

There is a deadline for when people who believe they're eligible must file their claim

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Business, Money, News, US News, Washington

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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