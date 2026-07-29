Body language expert breaks down 'tense' photo of Trump, Vance and Israeli PM Netanyahu
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Body language expert breaks down 'tense' photo of Trump, Vance and Israeli PM Netanyahu

One of the three's smile and tight jaw give away a sense of tension - but the other two are totally at ease

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Maâayan Toaf (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Image

Topics: Israel, Donald Trump, Politics, JD Vance

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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