Body language expert breaks down why Donald Trump wouldn't move when Spain lifted World Cup trophy
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Body language expert breaks down why Donald Trump wouldn't move when Spain lifted World Cup trophy

The expert also said 'a clear demand from FIFA' had been made in the way the trophy was presented

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Topics: Donald Trump, World Cup, Football

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.