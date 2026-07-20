Body language expert breaks down why Donald Trump wouldn't move when Spain lifted World Cup trophy

A body language expert has said US president Donald Trump had a clear reason for staying onstage during Spain's World Cup celebrations, even as he claims FIFA president Gianni Infantino tried to direct him away.

Spain claimed victory in the World Cup, beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in a tense finale to what has been an exciting and at times controversial tournament.

As the Spanish team lifted the trophy and celebrated, US president Donald Trump stood next to them on the podium along with Infantino.

Trump was one of the few people who was permitted to handle the World Cup trophy, presenting it to Spanish captain Rodrigo Cascante, or Rodri, before the team celebrated their victory.

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But all the while Trump could be seen hovering at the side of the stage in a repeat of the move he pulled at the FIFA Club World Cup last year.

Body language expert Mark Bowden told UNILAD via casino.ca why Trump was eager to remain onstage during the celebrations, even as he claimed Infantino was trying to direct him away.

The Spanish team celebrates their victory (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"After the presentation, the FIFA president tries to direct Trump to move away from the team and out of frame for the final celebratory photo," he said, revealing the real reason Trump stayed put.

"However, Trump lingers on the edge of the group just as the final glitter cannons go off for the celebration still shot that will be shown across the world.

"By doing so, Trump manages to get a chance to remain in the final, iconic photograph."

"More Team FIFA than Team Trump"

Bowden also claimed the winning team appeared to be happier to interact with Infantino than they were with Trump.

"Throughout the line, players from both sides, including the victorious Spaniards, clearly preferred to spend more time with the FIFA President with whom they were much more jovial and physically comfortable and celebratory than with President Trump," he told UNILAD.

"It is clear who is most valuable in that lineup to them, they were clearly more 'Team FIFA' than 'Team Trump'!"

Bowden also noticed one thing about Trump's body language and interactions which appeared to be different to how he often interacts with others.

"Again and of note, Trump makes no attempt to pull any of these players off balance, completely breaking from his purposeful, signature handshake routine," he said.

Trump presents the trophy to Rodri (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"The absence of his usual handshake really illustrates how this signature Trump move to pull others off balance is a conscious choice for him."

Crucially, Bowden noted that the players themselves appeared to be less than thrilled at the prospect of interacting with Trump.

"None of the players spend a second longer than necessary with Trump, except for Spain's captain, Rodrigo (number 16)," said Bowden. "Trump gives him a double shoulder hold, doing his best to assert some kind of connection and mutual dominance with the chief player of the winning side."

Trump presented the trophy to Rodri, with Bowden analyzed the body language in this climactic moment in the World Cup.

"Finally, the World Cup trophy is presented," he said. "The FIFA President and Trump present it equally together, with both men placing both hands on the trophy at the exact same time and carrying it together, a clear demand from FIFA that the status be shared."

Where is the next World Cup?

Spain defeated Argentina last night (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Morocco, Portugal and defending champions Spain will co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2030, marking the football tournament’s 100th anniversary.

It’s set to run from June 8 2030 to July 21 2030, making it the longest World Cup in history at 44 days.

FIFA also announced that three separate matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, as a tribute to the first-ever World Cup back in 1930.

All six host nations will automatically qualify, which means we'll definitely be seeing Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in at least the group stages.

In Spain, matches will take place in Barcelona, Bilbao, Las Palmas, Madrid, San Sebastian, Seville, Valencia, Vigo and Zaragoza.

In Portugal, stadiums in Lisbon and Porto have been earmarked, while the games in Morocco will be played in Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier.

Plus the three special opening centenary games will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay; and the Estadio Osvaldo Dominguez Dibb in Asuncion, Paraguay.