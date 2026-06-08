A body language expert has broken down the moments leading up to President Trump storming out of an NBC interview, as the expert claims that he was 'thrown off' by her questioning.

The clip of the president abruptly walking off set has since gone viral, after he was challenged by NBC’s Kristen Welker on his false claims about the 'rigged' 2020 election, and his efforts to monetarily reward people who feel they have been targeted by the government - including those who were arrested for being part of the 2021 Capitol riots.

Under the proposed settlement, which the Department of Justice named the Anti-Weaponization Fund, $1.776 billion was allocated to pay out claims to 'weaponized' people.

In the brutal interview which aired today (June 7), Trump defended the proposal, despite acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, claiming that the administration is not moving forward with the fund, 'period'.

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He was further pressed by Welker on his claims about the so-called 'rigged' election of 2020, but when he was asked to back them up with evidence, he pulled the plug.

"Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough, thank you, darling, have a good time," he said to the interviewer.

Well, it seems the president's words weren't the only indicator of how he was feeling in that moment.

Speaking on behalf of Covers, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed that Trump seemed 'genuinely angry' as he stormed off set.

He noted: "We see his eyes squint and his eyebrows pull together and down which is a clear micro-expression associated with anger. Trump came across as really trying to 'win' and dominate the interview.

"He leans towards the interviewer in a likely attempt to intimidate. He was also using a lot of hand gestures to get into the interviewer’s personal space."

The expert noted that Trump was 'genuinely angry' following the interaction. (NBC News)

And despite her attempts to keep the conversation going, the expert noted that she had already 'lost control' of the interview when Trump stormed off set.

Stanton added: "As the questioning intensifies we see him do what is called a 'gestural retreat' as he is thrown off from his plan.

"She was defiant and committed to keep the interview moving forward, not buckling under his intimidation tactics and that unnerved him."

Users online described the interview as a masterclass in 'gaslighting', with one suggesting that 'he truly thinks that people believe him'.

"If anyone you know is unsure of what gaslighting is, just show them this interview," one added.