Carnival Cruise issues response after passenger filmed scratching foot with dining fork
Home>News>Travel

Carnival Cruise issues response after passenger filmed scratching foot with dining fork

The video of a passenger went viral online, prompting a clarification from the cruise operator

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Cruise ship, Health, Social Media, World News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.