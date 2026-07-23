US president Donald Trump's remarks about one of the US soldiers killed in an Iranian strike have people asking questions.

Last Friday (July 17), the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan was hit by Iranian missile and drone strikes.

This week, the Defense Department revealed two US soldiers - Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, and Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas - were killed in the strikes.

They had been in Jordan as part of operations against the Islamic State militant group, and were the first US casualties of Iranian strikes since March.

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On Tuesday (July 21), it was announced that a third soldier - Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York - was also believed to have died.

Earlier this week, President Trump attended the dignified transfer ceremony for four US service members killed in the conflict with Iran, at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, describing it as 'the toughest thing I do'.

Trump at the transfer ceremony for four fallen US soldiers (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The fourth soldier, Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, from North Carolina, died during a controlled detonation of an Iranian drone in Iraq.

Trump later traveled to Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, where he made a tribute to Feehan.

The president told the crowd that 'one of the families' happened to be traveling to Georgia, the same destination the president was travelling to.

"'Well if you want, I'll give you a ride on Air Force One,'" Trump said, telling the crowd he offered Feehan's family to join him back to the state. "And they said, 'wow, wow'."

Watch the moment here:

'That's why I call it the golden age'

Trump then said the family were 'heartbroken' but 'couldn't believe it'.

In the speech, in which Feehan's parents and uncle were in the crowd, Trump said: "We will carry Tyler's memory in our hearts forever. And I just want to thank you. It's an honor to have you here today.'"

Elsewhere, the president said: "He's looking down right here, he's so proud. Together we are making our country safer and stronger and far more successful than it has ever been before.

"That's happening before your very eyes. That's why I call it the golden age."

Donald Trump attended a Dignified Transfer For Fallen US Troops In Delaware (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

'Bringing our service members home safely is the ultimate way to honor them'

However, onlookers weren't impressed with Trump's words.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, penned: "Disrespectful person, he's the one that's put lives in danger because of his illegal campaign against Iran!"

Another penned: "Remembering fallen heroes keeps their legacy alive, but ending foreign conflicts must remain the top priority. Bringing our service members home safely is the ultimate way to honor them."

And another even insinuated: "He’s the reason that kid is dead. And he shouldn’t be."

However, others praised Trump for his tribute, with one writing: "So moving. God bless the soldier and his family."

Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan was killed in an attack last week at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan (US Department of War)

In a statement following Feehan's tragic death, his family said: "Our hearts are shattered. Tyler James Feehan, our son, our 'Tivo,' was taken from us far too soon, alongside other American heroes lost or wounded in this same tragic attack."

Earlier this week, the president warned Iran it will 'pay' for killing American soldiers.

Taking to Truth Social, he penned: "Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!"

“This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military. President DONALD J TRUMP.”