Everything that has been dedicated to Trump as detail in logo for airport named after him sparks AI theories

Donald Trump recently became the first sitting President to have an airport named after him - but it's not the first thing that's been 'named after him'.
For those unaware, earlier this week, Florida residents were greeted with a sign for the new President Donald J Trump International Airport, which was previously known as Palm Beach International Airport.
Despite this, the change will take several weeks to go through, with the three letter airport code set to change from PBI to DJT on 18 August.
However, not everyone was happy with the signs, with several claiming 'AI' had been used to design it.
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Many took to a Reddit thread to discuss, with one writing: "I spent two hours yesterday trying to figure out where this logo came from because it's not the official seal of the US or the presidential seal," with others saying it 'looked like cartoon hands'.
Ignoring the 'AI' claims, Trump took to Truth Social to say it was a 'great honor' for the airport to be renamed after himself.
Here are a number of his other 'great honors'.
What else has Trump had named after him?
- The Trump-Kennedy Center for Performing Arts (Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts) - probably the one that gained most attention. At the end of 2025, it was announced by the White House that they'd be renaming the Washington Building. However, it was later announced that could not be renamed without congressional approval, and his name was removed from the sign last month.
- The Donald J. Trump Bridge in Tennessee - On the same day as the Florida airport, the President also had the Tennessee bridge named after himself, in which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attended Dandridge, Tennessee, for a renaming ceremony of the bridge. We're sure the President has had worse days...
- President Donald J. Trump Highway - As of July 1, those driving along State Road 80 in Florida will be driving down a highway named after the President.
- 'Trump passports' - To mark the 250th birthday of the United States, it was announced earlier this year that a passport featuring the face of the President would be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency' this summer, while supplies last.
- Trump accounts - It's not just travel that the President has 'conquered'. Any US citizen with a valid Social Security number who is under the age of 18 can qualify for a Trump Account, as long as they're still under 18 at the end of the year in which the account is opened. The app is now available on all major platforms.
- Trump-class battleships - In December 2025, at the same time the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 'name change' was announced, Trump also announced that his country would commission a series of Navy battleships after himself.
- Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace - December 2025 was a busy time for Trump, as he also announced that his name had been added to the US Institute of Peace (USIP) building, in Washington.
- Trump Rx - Venturing into the world of health, earlier this year, the President launched a discounted drug site. It's not an online pharmacy, but directs citizens to drugmakers’ own direct-to-consumer sites, or gives them coupons to use at pharmacies.
- National Park - National Park passes, which provides access to over 2,000 nature areas in the country were redesigned from a picture of landscape, to one with Trump and George Washington’s face, with another of the President 'saluting'.
Topics: Donald Trump, Florida