Everything that has been dedicated to Trump as detail in logo for airport named after him sparks AI theories

Donald Trump recently became the first sitting President to have an airport named after him - but it's not the first thing that's been 'named after him'.

For those unaware, earlier this week, Florida residents were greeted with a sign for the new President Donald J Trump International Airport, which was previously known as Palm Beach International Airport.

Despite this, the change will take several weeks to go through, with the three letter airport code set to change from PBI to DJT on 18 August.

However, not everyone was happy with the signs, with several claiming 'AI' had been used to design it.

Advert

Many took to a Reddit thread to discuss, with one writing: "I spent two hours yesterday trying to figure out where this logo came from because it's not the official seal of the US or the presidential seal," with others saying it 'looked like cartoon hands'.

Ignoring the 'AI' claims, Trump took to Truth Social to say it was a 'great honor' for the airport to be renamed after himself.

Here are a number of his other 'great honors'.

Trump said it was a 'great honor' to have the airport named after himself (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein - Pool/Getty Images)

What else has Trump had named after him?