Donald Trump has officially launched the app for his very own savings system, 'Trump Accounts' , and it's now available on all major platforms.

Just a few days ago the national debt of the United States officially hit $39 trillion, adding more than a trillion dollars to the overall debt since October 23, 2025.

But while America as a whole might be in the red, the president is apparently looking to help younger generations save themselves with the creation of Trump Accounts; a savings account for kids similar to IRA-style accounts.

Like IRAs, the money in Trump Accounts is tax deferred, though it can't be touched until the child turns 18.

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Any US citizen with a valid Social Security number who is under the age of 18 can qualify for a Trump Account, as long as they're still under 18 at the end of the year in which the account is opened.

The Trump Accounts app is now available to download from app stores (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

To be clear, Trump Accounts won't suddenly see America's children gain access to a bank of cash - instead, it's intended to be used by parents to view the accounts and make decisions for the money, for example by investing it.

In a statement marking the launch of the Trump Accounts app, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “The Trump Administration is taking another step forward in expanding opportunity for American families.

"The Trump Accounts app delivers a simple, secure way for households to begin engaging with a program designed to build long-term financial strength from day one. By putting easy access to Trump Accounts directly in the hands of parents and young Americans, we are helping to ensure that America’s youth are included in this new era of economic participation.”

According to Bessent, via CNN, nearly six million children already have accounts set up on the new system, and there's a cash bonus in store for those born in certain years.

For every account belonging to a child born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028, the federal government will contribute $1,000.

Additional contributions can come from parents and their employers, as well as friends or relatives, who are able to add up to a total of $5,000 a year into a child’s account.

The president did his signature dance as he talked about Trump Accounts (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The $1,000 dollars is set to start hitting eligible accounts on July 4 - America's 250th birthday - which is when the accounts will also officially be open for investing. Until then, a spokesperson for the Treasury told CNN the Trump Accounts app 'features eight exclusive financial literacy modules that families can access now'.

Parents and guardians looking to set up an account for their kids can sign up on trumpaccounts.gov.

The app is also available to download on Apple and Google app stores.