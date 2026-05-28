The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded 220 suspected deaths and 900 suspected cases of Ebola since the beginning of the outbreak - here are the current travel restrictions in place.

Ebola is spreading through eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) faster than health workers can respond, the WHO has stated.

The latest outbreak of a rare strain known as Bundibugyo has prompted governments to take action, in a bid to stop the spread of the disease.

But, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO warned while speaking to reporters: "At the moment, the epidemic is outpacing us."

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It has now been declared a pandemic emergency, the highest alert since 2024.

And while the United Nations health agency raised its risk assessment from high to very high at the national level for DRC last week, it continues to assess the risk as low at a global level.

The WHO has warned that the epidemic is currently 'outpacing' them. (Badru KATUMBA / AFP via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, several countries have imposed travel bans and border measures in response to the outbreak.

Countries with travel bans

Beyond the immediate affected region of DRC, Canada announced that they would temporarily ban residents of the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan, from entering for 90 days, after Trump banned non-citizens who had traveled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in the last 21 days from entering the US.

But just days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the ban to green card holders.

The Bahamas also announced that there would be a 30-day travel ban in place for residents of the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.

Increased screening measures are being rolled out in international airports across the world. (Mohamed Hossam/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

And Jordan is another nation that has suspended entry of people arriving from the same regions, as well as Bahrain.

Countries stepping up screening measures

While a travel ban is yet to be put in place, India has set up additional screening measures at major international airports, to help contain the spread of the virus.

Thailand has also announced that visitors from the DRC and Uganda will only be allowed to enter from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, provided they test negative for Ebola during screening on arrival.

This week (May 25), Mexico’s health secretary also announced increased Ebola screening at airports.

Bob Kitchen, the International Rescue Committee's vice president of emergencies, added in a press release: "Increased conflict and cuts to global aid funding have dismantled defenses at exactly the wrong moment.

"The lesson from every previous outbreak is clear: delays cost lives."