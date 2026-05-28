Travel expert explains why you should never wear sunglasses at airports

Puffy eyes, a hangover, or simply trying to get into vacation mode - there are all sorts of reasons you might wear sunglasses in the airport, but an expert on traveling has warned how doing so could actually cause you some hassle.

Amanda Parker, from the flight comparison site Netflights, shed some light on dark glasses after JoJo Siwa shared a video of herself wearing sunglasses at an airport last summer - and with the travel season well and truly upon us, it's good to make sure you're clued up on all the do's and don'ts.

It's normal to have to remove sunglasses and hats when going through airport security, because officers need to see your face to determine you match your ID. Once you're through those checkpoints though, you might be tempted return to the safety of the sunglasses you grabbed after waking up at 4am and running out of the house with sleep still in your eyes.

Sunglasses can instantly improve your look if you've had an early morning - or a late night (Getty Stock Photo)

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Combine some sunglasses with an oversized hoodie and it can feel like you're in your own little cozy world - but while you might just be trying to deal with the tiredness, it might look to outsiders like you're trying to hide something.

According to the Irish Star, Parker explained: “There are no rules against wearing hoods or sunglasses in airports - apart from in security zones where they must be removed - but generally, it's strongly discouraged when not necessary as it can raise suspicion, interfere with facial recognition technology, and bring you unwanted attention.”

While sunglasses might make you feel somewhat anonymous, they can raise questions considering there's no sun to contend with while indoors.

Sunglasses at airports can make you stand out (Getty Stock Photo)

The travel expert continued: “Airports are high-security environments, so wearing a hoodie pulled tightly over your head with dark sunglasses indoors can make you stand out like a sore thumb, and that's not a good look.

"Even if your intentions are harmless, like hiding your puffy eyes, dimming the room when hungover…this kind of appearance may look like you're trying to avoid detection and can make you a target for airport security.”

“If you're trying to keep a low profile, ironically, covering your face can have the opposite effect. Your best option is to stay visible and look approachable at all times,” she added.

Since traveling can be stressful at the best of times, it's worth having a few people see your blurry, early-morning eyes if it means you can breeze through to your plane seat. Hopefully the sun will be there to greet you - and your glasses - when you land!