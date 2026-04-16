A doctor has shared some vital travel tips to those taking GLP-1s and traveling by plane in the near future.

While millions of Americans are using some kind of GLP-1 drug for weight loss purposes, may people may have not considered what they need to do with their medication when it comes to traveling.

From how to store your medications and skipping a dose, to taking the medication through security — a doctor has revealed all.

Looking at some of Reddit's most asked questions about things like Mounjaro, Voy’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Earim Chaudry, has explained how to store your medication while on the move.

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"Before first use, Mounjaro needs to be kept refrigerated between 2°C and 8°C, so a small medical travel cooler or insulin wallet is the safest way to transport it," he said.

A doctor has answered common questions about traveling with GLP-1 medications (Getty Stock)

"Once a pen has been used, it can be kept at room temperature below 30°C for up to 30 days, which usually covers the duration of most holidays," the doctor went on. "The key is to avoid extremes - don’t leave it in direct sunlight, a hot car, or anywhere it could freeze."

Dr. Chaudry also explained why you shouldn't keep your medication in your suitcase when going through security.

The medical professional shared: "Mounjaro should go in your hand luggage, not your check-in bag. The aircraft hold can reach freezing temperatures, which can damage the medication and make it ineffective.

"GLP-1 medications and insulin are exempt from the 100ml liquid rule, so you can take your injection pen through security. Keep it in its original packaging and be prepared for it to be inspected if asked."

GLP-1 medications are exempt from the 100ml liquid hand luggage limit (Getty Stock)

In terms of skipping a dose, Dr. Chaudry advised that you continue your usual schedule 'wherever possible'.

This because is because GLP-1s 'rely on consistency, and skipping a dose can disrupt their effect'.

He further explained: "Within a few days, you may notice an increase in appetite, less stable blood sugar levels, and a slowdown in progress.

"If you do miss a dose of Mounjaro, you can take it within four days of when it was due, or within 5 days for Wegovy. After that, it’s best to skip it and continue as normal on your usual dosing day, but you should never double up to compensate."