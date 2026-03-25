Kendra Wilkinson has revealed the reason why she’s decided to become the latest celebrity to start GLP-1 medication.

Originally, medications including semaglutide (sold under the names Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (more commonly known as Mounjaro) were licensed for the treatment of diabetes.

They impact on the way that the pancreas produces insulin in the body, but also have a side effect in that they create a sensation of feeling full quicker when eating.

The drugs have now also become widely used for weight management, in addition to their original purpose, especially in Hollywood circles.

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Former Playboy model Kendra, 40, will be starting GLP-1 medication this year and explained in a new interview how she came to the decision and her fitness journey.

Kendra Wilkinson (right) was one of Hugh Hefner's Playboy girlfriend's in the early 2000s (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“There’s nothing worse than being in a gym every single day, working out and not seeing any progress,” she told US Weekly. “I hit 40. I'm happy. I'm at peace, but I noticed that my jeans are a little tighter lately, so I don't want to go out and shop anymore. Mama is on a budget, so I have to fit back in my jeans... So I'll start my journey next week."

The TV personality explained her plan to ease into her weight-loss journey by losing weight at a steady pace. "I just want to be balanced out," she added. "I don't really want to be skinny, but I just want to be balanced and fit in my jeans again.

"Look, I'm a little bit overweight at the moment, so I'm gonna start taking my weight loss shots," she continued. "I’m starting that journey next week. But other than that, just get out and play. You know, it’s beautiful out in life."

A report published last year found that one in eight Americans had used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss purposes, while 14 percent said they were interesting in trying these types of medications.

Ozempic is one example of a GLP-1 medication (Getty Stock)

The RAND report also revealed that since 2020, the number of prescriptions for GLP-1s has more than tripled.

Health experts have issued warnings for those using the drugs for weight loss as more studies reveal the side effects they can have, especially when taken as a ‘quick fix’.

New University of Oxford research, published in the British Medical Journal, analysed 37 trials with over 9,000 people taking semaglutide (Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

Study participants received treatment for roughly 10 months, with researchers tracking them for approximately eight months afterwards.

The research showed that users experience rapid weight gain after stopping the treatment, much faster than traditional dieters.