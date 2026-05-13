Lizzo reveals strict social media rules she follows to avoid 'toxic' culture

Lizzo has revealed her strict rules when it comes to social media as she bids to avoid the 'toxic' culture she's often witnessed online.

While social media has its benefits of connecting people across the globe, there's no doubt that despite the best efforts of companies, trolling very much remains a problem in 2026.

Lizzo spoke about her history on social media in a recent interview with CBS Mornings, with host Gayle King discussing how the singer would sometimes get into confrontations with people online.

The 'Pink' hitmaker told CBS Mornings: "Those days are definitely behind me for the most part, I have new rules for myself. If I don't have anything positive or helpful to say about something, or if I don't full know about it, don't speak on it.

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"Do not read comments good or bad, I don't check no stats, no numbers."

The singer has changed her approach to social media (Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Lizzo went on to say that she's even had her record label upload her recent social media posts as she doesn't want to be 'involved in that world anymore'.

She continued: "Something about the internet has changed, and I loved the internet. I'm part of that group of artists that really got started off of the internet."

Discussing social media more generally, Lizzo added: "It's not where the real people are, the real people are in the streets, the real people are in the stands."

It comes after Lizzo revealed last month that she lost her virginity in her 30s, admitting on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco that she was a 'late bloomer'.

Lizzo revealed last month that she lost her virginity last month (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

After the hosts attempted to guess when Lizzo lost her virginity, the singer said it happened in 2020.

“Isn’t that crazy?” the 38-year-old added. “I wasn’t even thinking about it… I promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy.”

On the same podcast, Lizzo also revealed she had her first kiss at 21, which she described as 'terrible'.

“Y’all have no idea. It was religious for me too. Like, when we were teenagers at my church, we all made a pact that we wouldn’t do anything before marriage. And them, I was just so scared. Like, nobody wanted to kiss me,” the Grammy-award winner added.

“It was a New Year's Eve thing and he forced it on me. I was really mad and I was like, 'My first kiss is ruined.' I was so mad."