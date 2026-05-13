Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has spoken about the 'unfinished business' he had with his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, who passed away earlier this year.

O'Hara sadly died at her home in Los Angeles in January after experiencing a pulmonary embolism.

Following O'Hara's death, tributes poured in for the actress, with Culkin sharing his own heart-wrenching statement online. Taking to Instagram, Culkin wrote: "Mama. I thought we had time.

"I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say.

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"I love you. I’ll see you later."

Culkin shared two side-by-side photos with O'Hara alongside the post.

In one image, the pair could be seen filming Home Alone, while a second, showed the pair at a ceremony to unveil Culkin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin spoke about being 'in debt' to O'Hara (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

More recently, Culkin spoke about the 'unfinished business' he had with O'Hara, explaining that her death hit him hard.

“When Catherine passed away in January, that hit me. That hit me pretty good, ’cause, you know, it was just too soon,” he told Gentleman’s Journal.

“And I felt that we had unfinished business.

“I definitely feel like I had unfinished business with her, you know?”

Culkin added that he felt as though he owed O'Hara a favor, adding 'and I don’t like having an outstanding debt'.

O'Hara played Culkin's on-screen mom (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

O'Hara played Culkin's on-screen mom, Kate McAllister in the first two movies, Home Alone and Home Alone 2, when Culkin was just 10 years old. O'Hara once spoke about filming Home Alone and the scene she found most difficult.

While delivering a speech about Culkin at a ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she said: "The scene where I had to drag him upstairs to sleep in the attic ‘cause he’d misbehaved, he’s mouthing off about the family and I say, ‘Well, you’d be pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you had no family,’ and he says, ‘No, I wouldn’t.’ And I was supposed to say, ‘Then say it again - maybe it’ll happen.’

"I can’t tell you how much that killed me – I could not wrap my head around saying something so horrific to this beautiful child.

"Of course I was not yet a mother at the time and I had no idea the kind of things would come out of my own mouth with my own two sons."