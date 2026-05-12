More bombshells are coming out from a report aired on Sunday that lays bare the alleged sexual abuse a family suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson.

Eddie, Aldo, Dominic and Marie-Nicole Cascio spoke to 60 Minutes Australia over the weekend, outlining their close relationship with the superstar, which they allege often veered into sexual abuse.

After meeting in the mid 1980s, when Jackson befriended their dad, hotel manager Dominic Cascio Snr, the singer would go on to say that the Cascios were like his ‘second family’.

Jackson even stayed at their house in New Jersey for three months and invited them to his home at the Neverland ranch.

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For 25 years, the family were showered with lavish gifts, trips on private jets, joined Jackson on tour, and even appeared on Oprah a year after his death in 2009 to defend the singer from the sexual assault allegations he had previously faced.

Now, they say this was a lie, claiming they were 'brainwashed' and 'groomed' by Jackson for over two decades.

The abuse is alleged to have taken place at the Neverland ranch (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images)

In their new interview with 60 Minutes, the siblings laid out horrific allegations of sexual abuse, 'twisted sex games' and even the bizarre allegation that Jackson let one of the Cascio children urinate in his mouth to show 'how much he loved him'.

Jackson remained close to his 'second family' following his arrest in November 2003 over allegations of child sexual abuse, in which he was charged with multiple counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 and administering intoxicating agents.

He denied all allegations, calling them a 'big lie'. Following a 14-week trial in 2005, he was acquitted on all counts.

Dominic Cascio alleges that he made the bruises Jackson said were caused by police (60 Minutes Australia)

During his arrest, Jackson claimed he had been 'brutally manhandled' by the cops, and even went to the press to show bruisings and lacerations caused by the police putting his handcuffs on 'too tight behind my back'.

But Dominic Cascio is now saying the bruises were all part of a wider conspiracy.

"He begged me to punch him in the arm multiple times to create a bruise"

Dominic, who claims he was abused by Jackson from just eight years old, says the pop megastar made him hit him to create the bruises.

"Realistically, he had that bruise on his arm because he begged me and begged me to punch him in the arm multiple times to create a bruise so he can show to the world that he was abused by the police when that wasn’t the case.

Dominic Cascio made several bombshell claims against Jackson (60 Minutes Australia)

"And I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t want to hurt him, I didn’t want to punch him, I’m not violent, like, but he begged me and said,' If you love me, you’ll do this'."

The Cascio siblings - who filed a federal lawsuit in LA against Jackson's estate back in February - claimed that the abuse took place at the Neverland Ranch as well as hotels across the world, and even at their own home, with their parents unaware.

Aldo, the youngest of the Cascio family, alleged that Jackson molested him while he was in bed playing video games. Meanwhile, Marie-Nicole claimed Jackson would masturbate while she took her clothes off, later claiming that it was 'normal'.

She also claimed the singer 'gave me Xanax and Vicodin at 11 years old and told me I’d be floating and I would love it'.

In a statement to 60 Minutes, Marty Singer, a lawyer acting for the Michael Jackson estate, accused the Cascios of engaging in a 'desperate money grab'.

The siblings filed a lawsuit in Feb (60 Minutes)

Mr Singer added that for decades, the family 'consistently and repeatedly asserted that Michael never harmed any of them or anyone else'.

Singer went on to highlight the Cascio family's 'repeated' defence of the pop megastar, citing a 2010 interview with Oprah where the siblings suggested that there was ‘never any improprieties’ between themselves and Jackson.

“Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Michael’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation. Sadly, in death just as in life, Michael’s talents and success continue to make him a target,” he concluded.

A lawyer from the Jackson estate has since spoken out on the allegations (60 Minutes)

Speaking on the siblings' 2026 lawsuit, Singer said: “The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct.

“This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies.”

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.