Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

An alleged victim of Michael Jackson has come forward and detailed some of the bizarre and extreme lengths that the pop superstar would go to ‘prove his love to him’.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Dominic Cascio shared some of the grim details of the alleged abuse he received at the hands of the late Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.

He revealed how while him and his family were being lavished by Jackson with gifts and experiences that would otherwise have been out of his reach, it was all a sinister front for Jackson’s alleged grooming and abuse.

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After meeting in the mid 1980s, when Jackson befriended hotel manager Dominic Cascio Snr, the singer would go on to say that the Cascios were like his ‘second family’.

He had eaten at the family’s New Jersey home, took them along on tour, invited them to the Neverland Ranch and even partied with them on holidays.

Michael Jackson was found not guilty in a child molestation case in 2005, just four years before his death (Photo by Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)

What are the Cascio accusations against Michael Jackson?

The Cascio siblings, who had previously defended Jackson when other child abuse allegations arose, are now speaking out with a very different story.

Dominic said to 60 Minutes: “There was the shopping sprees, there was the amusement park, there was the gifts, like all this stuff, but it’s almost like they were tied together, you know, the abuse was tied to to all that good stuff.”

He went on to detail how Jackson would allegedly ‘masturbate him’ and perform ‘oral sex’ on him, adding that this was a 'special bond’ that he would only do with ‘people that he loved’.

He then revealed one of the most bizarre and depraved ways in which Jackson would prove his love to him.

He continued: He did many things to prove that [he loved me]. One of the things he did was he would drink my urine and tell me that this is how much I love you.

“I’m maybe 12 years old at the time, still a child and I’m seeing this man do this and I’m thinking, 'I guess he really does love me'. I’d never want to drink someone’s urine, so he must really love me.”

What else has the Cascio family alleged about Michael Jackson?

The Cascio siblings, made up of Dominic, Edward, Marie-Nicole and Aldo, claimed that the singer made an inner circle called 'The Applehead Club', with Edward saying the abuse started during Jackson's dangerous tour in 1993, when he was just 11 years old.

Edward went on to claim by the time he was 16, Jackson was 'penetrating him'. Marie-Nicole also claimed Jackson would masturbate while she took her clothes off, later claiming that it was 'normal'.

Aldo, the youngest of the Cascio family, alleged that Jackson molested him while he was in bed playing video games.

Dominic made further claims that Jackson would play 'disturbing games' - one which was named the 'booty rumble' - where he would lay on top of him with their genitals touching before shaking.

The siblings claim that the abuse took place at the Neverland Ranch as well as hotels across the world, and even at their own home with their parents unaware.

The Cascio family pictured with Michael Jackson in the 1990s (60 Minutes Australia)

"This lawsuit is a desperate money grab"

In a statement to 60 Minutes Australia, Marty Singer, the lawyer acting for the estate of Jackson, said: “This lawsuit is a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion…”

“...Notably these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Michael’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation. Sadly, in death, just as life Michael’s talents and success continue to make him a target.”

Singer went on to highlight the Cascio family's 'repeated' defence of the pop megastar, citing a 2010 interview with Oprah where the siblings suggested that there was ‘never any improprieties’ between themselves and Jackson.

Jackson, who died in 2009, denied all claims of sexual abuse during his lifetime.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues or want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, the Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and receives calls from throughout the United States, Canada, US Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico.