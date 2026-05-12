Eminem's ex-wife Kimberley Anne Mathers has spoken out after being accused of crashing her vehicle while impaired.

Mathers was brought before a court on Monday (May 11) over impaired driving and failure to report an accident. Mathers pleaded no contest and will be sentenced in June.

Police say that the 51-year-old was driving while impaired back in February, when she crashed into another vehicle that was parked on the street.

TMZ report that Mathers had left her home in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, with her son Parker and three of his friends when the Range Rover collided with a truck and allegedly shunted it 50 feet.

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Police in Michigan are said to have responded after a neighbor reported that the car had crashed into their vehicle. It is believed that Mathers admitted she had recently driven the Range Rover when police attended her address.

Kim Mathers in court in 2004 (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment—it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement.

"We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever.

"These tragedies are preventable. There is always another option—call a ride, designate a driver, make a plan. Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable."

Mathers in 2007 (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Eminem and Mathers began dating in their teens, with the pair deciding to marry in 1999, but it wasn’t long until the marital bliss ended.

In 2000, the rapper released ‘Kim’ – a diss track about his then-wife which tells fans how much he hates his former spouse.

The pair share three children together - Hailie Jade Scott and adopted daughters Alaina Marie Scott and Stevie Laine Scott.