Kevin Hart sat in the hot seat last night as Netflix's star-studded roast tore into the comedian and actor at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, but it was a throwaway joke from Pete Davidson that got the internet talking long after the credits rolled.

The Roast of Kevin Hart, now streaming on Netflix, was everything you'd expect, brutal, chaotic, shocking - and sometimes just downright savage.

Hart was skewered relentlessly throughout the night, with jokes ranging from his height to his infamous Las Angeles cheating scandal (Kevin was exposed for cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, in Las Vegas in 2017).

Tom Brady, who Hart roasted on Netflix last year, showed up to take his revenge, gifting Hart a newborn-sized Jalen Brunson jersey just hours after the Knicks swept Hart's beloved Philadelphia 76ers.

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Lizzo quipped that she and Hart both get mocked for their size, but she can lose weight. The Rock also claims to have a 'life-sized' Kevin Hart sized tattoo on his junk. It was that kind of night.

Pete Davidson made headlines however after landing a few heavy one-liners, first of all dropping a joke about Charlie Kirk when roasting his fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. He then went on to re-ignite an old beef with Kanye West (now known as Ye).

Tony Hinchcliffe got roasted by Pete Davidson (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Who is Tony Hinchcliffe?

Hinchliffe became briefly notorious after making several offensive jokes about Puerto Rico at a Trump Rally at Madison Square Garden in 2024, where he described the nation as 'an island of garbage'.

Davidson delivered a series of increasingly vicious one-liners before landing his killer blow just moments into his set.

He said: "Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them.

"Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, in that he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."

The room erupted with an erratic mixture of gaps and laughs.

He then took a swing at Hinchcliffe's podcast, Kill Tony, adding: "Please someone f*cking 'Kill Tony'. Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis."

Ye and Davison have a long history of trading insults, and a very complicated relationship.

The fallout between Kanye West (now known as Ye) and Pete Davidson was a highly public, months-long feud that began in early 2022 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Why did Pete Davidson and Kanye West fall out?

Davidson began dating Kim Kardashian in late 2021, shortly after her split with Ye, and it's fair to say he didn't take it well.

It actually started long before Kim Kardashian was ever in the picture. Back in 2018, Davidson called out Ye on SNL's Weekend Update after West went on a pro-Trump rant backstage, comparing him to a hot dog eating champion, brilliant at one thing, but nobody asked for his opinions on anything else.

Things thawed briefly. The pair even ended up at the same birthday dinner for Kid Cudi in 2019, where Davidson unknowingly picked up the tab for the whole table including Ye and Timothée Chalamet.

But then came Kim. Davidson and Kardashian went public in late 2021, months after she filed for divorce from Ye, and West lost it. He released 'Eazy' in early 2022, which featured a claymation Davidson being buried alive. Davidson, to his credit, reportedly found it hysterical.

The beef spilled onto Instagram, with Ye repeatedly referring to Davidson as "Skete" and the pair exchanging increasingly unhinged messages, including Davidson texting Ye a photo of himself in bed with Kardashian just to wind him up.

It's fair to say Ye didn't take Pete dating Kim Kardashian well (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

When Davidson and Kardashian split in August 2022 after nine months together, Ye celebrated by posting a fake newspaper headline reading "Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28."

So yeah. There's history. Ye's behaviour became increasingly erratic following the fallout, culminating in a string of antisemitic statements, releasing a song called 'Heil Hitler' and making Nazi-sympathising comments that saw him dropped by Adidas.

Earlier this year, Ye took out a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal in which he acknowledged his struggles with bipolar disorder, expressed remorse, and stated he is not a Nazi or an antisemite.

He has since released a new album and played two-sold out shows at SoFI Stadium, though several performances overseas have been cancelled amid continued protests.



