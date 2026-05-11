Gigi Hadid is a household name across the globe, but what many don’t know is that ‘Gigi’ isn’t actually her real name…

The 31-year-old first came into the spotlight in 2012, when she appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Since then, Gigi Hadid has developed a highly successful career in her own right. After signing with IMG Models in 2013, Hadid made her debut at New York Fashion Week just one year later.

In 2015, she made her Victoria Secret Fashion show debut, gaining her first pair of angel wings in 2016. In 2020, she gave birth to her first child, daughter Khai, who she shares with former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

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Many know all this about Gigi without knowing her real name!

Gigi's mom Yolanda had the same nickname as a child (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Her real name is actually Jelena Noura Hadid. So where did she get the name Gigi from?

Well, it was from her mother, former RHOBH star Yolanda, who was also called ‘Gigi’ around the house by her own mother.

“I was called that around the house when I was really young, kind of like how my mom was called it,” Gigi told Vogue in a 2015 interview.

Hadid then went on to tell the publication that there was a girl named Helena in her first grade class, which understandably got confusing for the teacher.

“The teacher asked my mom, ‘If I needed to call Jelena a nickname, what would it be?’ And my mom was like, “I call her Gigi sometimes,” and the name stuck,” the mother of one revealed.

Gigi Hadid stunned at this year's Met Gala (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The interview has resurfaced after Gigi’s name was in everyone’s mouth last week following her stunning Met Gala look. The star revealed that her breathtaking custom look by Miu Miu was built just two days before the event - but no one would have guessed!

Hadid is currently dating Hangover star Bradley Cooper. The pair were first romantically linked in 2023, and have been going strong ever since.

In a new interview with Vogue during the Met, Hadid made a rare comment about Cooper, where she did a ‘shout-out’ to ‘her man,’ later referring to him by name.

Cooper made a surprise visit during this year’s Met Gala, and although he didn’t walk the carpet with his girlfriend, he reportedly met her inside.

Hadid has only ever walked the red carpet with a partner once, when she and former partner Zayn Malik attended the event together in 2016.