Nick Cannon has given a surprisingly simple answer to the question of where he will spend Mothers' Day.

The comedian is known for having a dozen children with six different women, which could make deciding where to spend the day a complicated question.

He has children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott.

However, speaking to the TMZ Podcast, he revealed that although people often say to him that Mothers' Day must be difficult, there's actually another holiday which is more complicated.

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"Everybody always talks about, 'Oh, man, Mother's Day must be crazy for you.' It's not really Mother's Day that's crazy," he said.

He went to revealed that the busier day is actually Fathers' Day, as all of his children want to spend time with him, making it more complicated.

So where does he go for Mothers' Day?

Cannon opened up about his family life (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for "Selling Sunset")

Well, to his mom's, of course.

The 45-year-old told the podcast on May 2: "I'm spending time with my mother," adding: "It's Mother's Day. It's not Baby Mama's Day!"

He explained that he usually spends it either with his own mom or his grandma.

Nonetheless, the TV star also emphasized that he wanted to make sure that the mothers of his children also feel special on that day, though he prefers to focus on his own mom for a specific reason.

"I appreciate them, but they get stuff from the kids," he said.

"I try to make whatever the gift is custom [and] that the kids are a part of it, but it's always nice.

"They're not gonna get the same thing because they ain't got the same kids."

Cannon said he normally spends Mothers' Day at his mom's (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for "Selling Sunset")

In a controversial take, Cannon also revealed that he has different rules for whether his children are allowed to date.

In another segment of the podcast, he said that while he allows his teenage son to date, he wouldn't allow his daughter to.

"My son has been dating, and I've allowed it, I encouraged it."

When he was asked whether he allows his daughter, who is his son's twin sister, to date too, he said: "No, absolutely not."

Cannon went on to explain his reasoning for this, even admitting that it is a 'double standard'.

He said: "First of all, it's absolutely a double standard, and I know I get in trouble a lot 'cause I say things with my chest.

"But there is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter."