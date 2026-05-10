Deadliest Catch has paid tribute to late cast-member Todd Meadows, by sharing clips of his final days on board the Aleutian Lady, before his tragic death at the age of 25.

Deckhand Todd passed away in February 2026 after tragically falling overboard while filming the latest series in Alaska.

Camermen at the time caught the incident on camera, but Discovery, the parent company behind the series have declined to air the footage out of respect for the family.

Instead, they chose to pay tribute to Meadows by showing him brimming with life in the days leading up to his death, including the moment he spoke of how much being a part of Captain Rick Shelford’s crew meant to him.

Advert

In a brand new clip shared to Youtube, Meadows said, "We are ready to get out there and get fishing," adding, "It's been one of my dreams and goals to make it up here.

“I’ve been to Alaska a few times, but never to fish, just to vacation and to hang out with family. “And everything up here that I have experienced so far is just so much bigger. Everything is scaled up. Smells different, feels different.”

As if foreshadowing the tragedy that was to come, Meadows also acknowledges the dangers of his profession, but insisted that it was a necessary risk to chase his dreams.

Meadows said, "There's a lot of risk that comes into it but just want my kids to know that I want them to work toward your dreams and goals." He went on, "'Don't let anything slow you down. Yeah it's gonna be fun. I am just fortunate that I fell in love with it."

Perhaps even more poignantly, the entire clip opened with a quote from former US President John F. Kennedy, which reads, "We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea... we are going back from whence we came.”

Todd had been living his lifelong dream at the time of his death (Discovery)

Meadows passed away on February 25 2026, when he fell overboard into the freezing waters of the Bering Sea while filming scenes for the show.

The entire crew immediately leapt into action to try and recover him from the water, including deckhand Trey John Green III, who later spoke openly about the harrowing moment and said they did ‘everything they could’ to reach him in time.

Sadly despite their best efforts, Meadows passed away, with his death certificate listing the cause of death as 'drowning with probable hypothermia' and 'submersion of body in cold water', according to reports.

An ongoing Coast Guard investigation is still exploring the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, with his family previously calling for answers and ‘justice’ following his death.