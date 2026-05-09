Representatives for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have hit out at claims he embarked on a ‘friends with benefits’ relationship with Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, after a new book published allegations claiming the pair had been in a secret relationship.

Earlier this week, a bizarre alleged crossover between two major sexual abuse scandals, namely that of jailed Combs' coerced 'freak offs' and the formerly royal couple's friendship with prolific pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, came to the forefront of public attention thanks to a new book by royal expert Andrew Lownie.

The author alleges in Entitled that Sarah Ferguson first met Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2002 at a party thrown by none other than Ghislaine Maxwell herself, Epstein's now-imprison fixer and co-abuser.

Fast forward two years, and by 2004, Ferguson and Diddy had allegedly fallen into a 'friends with benefits' type of situationship in 'secret', Lownie claims in excerpts published by the Daily Mail. Although, images seen by UNILAD show that the pair may have first interacted in 1998, at P Diddy's star-studded birthday bash.

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Sarah Ferguson with Michael Bolton at P Diddy's birthday party in 1998 (Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

Lownie alleges that when the pair began their affair in 2004, Combs would boast about how he was 'slamming' the former Duchess of York in $50,000 per night hotel rooms, and even goes on to claim that Combs had created a scent entitled ‘unforgivable’ based on her fragrance preferences for how men should smell.

It also went on to allege how Ferguson had reportedly taken her teenager daughter Eugenie, then just 16 years old, to one of Diddy’s infamous parties, a move which one unnamed royal staffer described as ‘alarming.’

However, despite all of the allegations contained in the book, Diddy’s team have been quick to refute the claims and categorically denied any relationship had ever taken place between the former Duchess and music mogul. Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Diddy, told the Mirror US, "There are so many important and monumental events happening today; this utterly ridiculous gossip isn't one of them.”

Diddy's team have strongly refuted the claims as 'ridiculous gossip' (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Diddy is currently serving a 50 month sentence in federal prison, after being convicted on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution last year.

He was originally detained on five charges across three federal indictments, including sex trafficking, conspiracy racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found guilty only of the two prostitution charges and acquitted of all others.

As of October 2025, he had already spent over a year in detention, which is counted toward his sentence, meaning his anticipated release is currently slated for April 2028 - however his legal team is currently appealing this for an earlier date.