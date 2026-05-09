Emily Blunt has revealed what gave her the 'ick' when it came to her husband John Krasinski recently, which nearly gave her a 'full organ rejection'.

The acting duo tied the knot in 2010 having started dating just two years prior. In the years since, they have welcomed two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

While Blunt and Krasinski may have been married for 16 years, it's safe to say the former does get the 'ick' when it comes to her husband on some occasions, especially when it comes to his fashion.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star revealed on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon late last month that her husband's Golden Globes outfit of choice this year was a hard 'no' as she's not a fan of men in turtlenecks.

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"I’ll be honest... I have a full organ rejection to turtlenecks usually," she told Fallon.

The outfit gave the actor the 'ick' (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"When John pitched me this outfit and he was like, ‘And it’s a turtleneck,’ I had to compose my face into, like, impassive, ‘Oh, that sounds great,’ you know?’"

Blunt continued: "But then when I saw [him], I thought he looked like Michael Caine. He looked so cool. ‘60s vibe. But normally a man in the turtleneck gives me the ick. Sorry to any turtleneck wearers tonight."

Men in turtlenecks is not the only fashion statement that gives Blunt the 'ick', as she continued: "I don’t mind a James Dean leather jacket, but if we’re looking at a dad leather jacket, where it’s a little bomber jacket and it’s very shiny? A little tight. And cropped."

Emily Blunt is not a fan of turtlenecks (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

In recent years, Blunt and Krasinski starred in the fantastic A Quiet Place together in what was a resounding success.

However, in an interview in ELLE's 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration issue, Blunt spoke about the initial fears she had with the film due to their marriage.

Speaking about a conversation she had with her partner, Blunt said: “Before we started, I was like, 'Look, I'm thrilled to be doing this with you, but do you know how to shoot this movie? Because I don't know how to shoot a movie. So I'm just asking,'

“He was laughing and he was like, 'I think I do know how to shoot it. I don't know why, but I think I do.' Then, my God, did he. And can you imagine if he thought I was really s***. That would not be good.”