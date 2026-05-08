My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is the latest celebrity to sign up to OnlyFans - but the big bucks creators can earn isn’t the main reason behind it.

Subscription based platform OnlyFans was officially launched in 2016, allowing creators to offer exclusive content to fans.

It wasn’t until four years later, during the COVID pandemic that it gained mainstream popularity, and ever since, a number of big names have signed up.

Now, ten years after its debut, Pressly is the latest big name to sign up.

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The actor’s page officially launched yesterday, May 7, and the 48-year-old wasn’t shy about opening up on her new venture.

“I’ve always believed in evolving with the times,” she told Variety about joining the adult site.

Jaime's account launched on May 7 (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Image)





“This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention," she said.

Pressly then expressed how much she ‘loved’ meeting fans at events such as Comic Con.

“The excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans,” she continued.

Although Pressly's account is currently free to subscribe to, any exclusive content is behind a paywall, The Tab reports.

She's also sharing behind the scenes content from her life, as well as exclusive chats.





Pressly’s debut on the site came just a few weeks after her close friend, American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth, also made the jump to join.

It looks like the stars may have been brainstorming ideas, as they posted a cute Instagram selfie from their meet up just weeks prior.

Alongside the photo, which was posted on April 26, Elizabeth penned: “So great seeing you after all these years, @jaimepressly. Always nice crossing paths again and sharing a moment like this.

“Such a beautiful human, inside and out. Hope we get to do it again soon,” she continued.

Elizabeth’s venture on to the site has been rather successful, raking in more than $1.2 million in her first seven days.

After the revelation, she revealed she was going to spend her cash trying to find a place to live, since she’s been ‘living with friends’ after her split from South African conservation specialist Simon Borchert.

She’s not the only celeb to be raking in the OnlyFans cash. Celebrities such as Amanda Bynes, Denise Richards and Amber Rose also have accounts onsite.

Despite the stigma, only fans isn’t solely used for sexual content, and is used by a number of high profile names direct-to-fan content, including lifestyle content.