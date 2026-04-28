The American Pie star has revealed the real reason she started creating adult content on the platform, after earning an eye-watering amount of money in just her first week on the site.

Shannon Elizabeth launched her account on the subscription-based site, largely known for hosting x-rated content, on April 16, the same day she quietly filed for divorce from Simon Borchert, a conservationist whom she married in 2021.

According to PEOPLE, the split is still 'rather fresh', but the star was eager to do something a little 'wild' now that she is single.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the divorce, the 52-year-old said: "I feel stronger, clearer, and happier than I have in a very long time."

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But she's not the only Hollywood star to join OnlyFans in recent months.

Former Disney star Maitland Ward, who played Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World from 1998 to 2000, recently opened up about the staggering amount of money she has made on the site.

The actress has opened up about the reasons she joined OnlyFans just over a week ago. (@shannonelizabeth/Instagram)

And it seems Elizabeth is eager to similarly embark on her journey into adult content creation.

Her description on the site reads: "Here you'll find the side of me that doesn't make it into movies - more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted.

"If you've ever been curious what I'm really like… You're about to find out."

Speaking more openly about the reasons why she decided to launch an account, the Love Actually star, said: "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career."

Calling OnlyFans the 'future', she added: "This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Despite only being on the platform for just over a week, a source close to the star revealed that she had earned 'more than seven figures' already - a staggering amount in just 12 days.

The 52-year-old has made an astonishing amount on the site in such a short space of time. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

"[Elizabeth] is really making a name for herself," the source added.

The insider revealed: "Over half of that [money] was earned through direct messages to OnlyFans users, while tips and posts accounted for the rest."

However, they also revealed that the actress has laid out clear boundaries, and is not posting content that features full nudity.

Celebrities who have joined OnlyFans

Bella Thorne

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne was the first person on OnlyFans to earn $1 million within just 24 hours of signing up - even though she no longer uses her account six years on.

(Instagram/@bellathorne)

Lily Allen

The 'Smile' singer revealed in 2024 that she was 'dipping her toes' in the OnlyFans scene, telling the Miss Me? podcast that she’d thought about starting one because her pedicurist said she had a five-star rating on WikiFeet - a site where people post and rate pictures of celebrity feet.

“[My pedicurist said I] could make a lot of money selling foot content on OnlyFans, and I’m like, ‘Not no’,” Allen said.

However, following her split from husband David Harbour, Allen decided to stop using the platform as it simply stopped being fun.

Jessie Cave

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave started her OnlyFans account in 2025 to get herself out of debt, with it being tailored to people with hair-based kinks.

Although she said it wouldn’t be 'sexual', Cave said she wanted to expand her acting range and also facilitate content for those keen to explore her niche - which is very long hair.

(Instagram/@jessiecave)

Cardi B

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper originally joined the platform in 2020 to promote her single at the time, 'WAP'.

“On my OnlyFans, I will be putting the [behind the scenes] of the music video — not only the day of that music video — but the whole process of it,” Cardi said.

“I want to know what my fans would like to see there — what type of content would they like you guys to see there. We will be talking about personal stuff… straight-up real-life content.”

Sadly for her fans, Cardi no longer uses her OnlyFans.

(Instagram/@cardib)

Drea De Matteo

Best known for her roles in The Sopranos and Desperate Housewives, De Matteo turned to OnlyFans in 2024 to supplement her income when her acting career took a bit of a dive.

“I kept putting more pictures up. I was like, holy s**t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate who kept the sale of my house,” she told the New York Post.