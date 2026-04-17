Another celebrity has decided to join the adult subscription service OnlyFans, more than two and half decades after her nude scene in 'American Pie' made her a well-known sex symbol of the early 2000s.

For actor Shannon Elizabeth, this will not be the first time she has bared it all in front of America and the world, with her foreign exchange student character famously stripping off in the 1999 coming-of-age movie. However, this time around, she's in control.

With her follow-up success in American Pie 2, Scary Movie and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back now more than 25 years in the past, the model and animal rights activist decided to capitalize on her former fame by baring it all on OnlyFans, which she launched earlier this week.

But there's only one major issue for the 52-year-old movie star in her new career in the adult industry. Despite rising to fame as a sex symbol from a raunchy comedy, she doesn't actually like getting naked.

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Shannon Elizabeth starred in a number of cult comedies, including 'Scary Movie' and 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

On her page, Elizabeth pitches herself as 'actor, storyteller, a little mischievous' and tells her subscribers that 'here you’ll find the side of me that doesn’t make it into movies—more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted.'

Speaking to People about the launch of her OnlyFans, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant explained that her topless scene in American Pie was the exception and not the rule.

“For me, it was a role, it was playing a character,” the actress told the outlet. “But even in my real life, I'm just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever.”

“Even at home I'm always covered up,” she explained. “Like I have friends that sleep in the nude and they don't mind walking around that way. That was never me, but because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl.”

This time around, it will be the actor who decides on what parts of herself she is willing to share. She also said: “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled … the outcome of my career.

"This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen and being closer to my fans,”

Shannon Elizabeth's marriage to Simon Borchert reportedly ended just days before she launched her OnlyFans (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Toyota)

It is not yet clear exactly what Elizabeth has planned for her OnlyFans subscribers, however, just days before she launched her profile on the adult platform, People learned that she had quietly filed for divorce.

A source told the publication on Thursday that the split had happened 'in the last few days', following five years of marriage. The insider also claimed: "Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild."

The actor confirmed this herself, but clarified what had happened, telling US Weekly in a statement: “I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days."

She added of the divorce that 'the meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain,' and said that she was 'genuinely excited' to start a new chapter of her life.

“I feel stronger, clearer, and happier than I have in a very long time,” she shared.